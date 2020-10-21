Renowned drone maker, DJI, has upgraded its tiny gimbal camera for bloggers today. The company has launched the DJI Pocket 2, a successor to the original Osmo Pocket and it’s still as pocketable as before. You now get an upgraded sensor, improved audio recording, and a new modular design.

DJI Pocket 2 Specifications

DJI Pocket 2 boasts the same design as the original, with a tiny camera stabilized by a three-axis gimbal and a grip with a display and controls. So, what’s new here you ask?

First up, DJI Pocket 2 includes a bigger 1/1.7-inch 64MP sensor as compared to the 1/1.23-inch 12MP sensor aboard the original. This is a major upgrade and allows you to click 16MP or full-size 64MP photos. The maximum video resolution remains the same, i.e 4K @ 60fps, but you now have HDR support.

This gimbal camera also supports up to 8x zoom in 64MP mode and up to 4x lossless zoom in 16MP mode. Another major upgrade will have to be the new audio recording hardware. DJI has completely reworked the audio system and it now includes four microphones, whose placement is such that they won’t be blocked by your hands when holding the grip.

The microphones are backed by features, such as Direction Audio (enhanced sound recording), Audio Zoom (capture audio from a specific region when zooming in), and an optional wind noise reduction option. DJI Pocket 2 supports a variety of shooting modes, including panorama, timelapse, hyperlapse, Active Track 3.0, and more. This tiny vlogging equipment even supports a Pro Mode for more control over camera settings.

DJI Pocket 2 brings along a new modular design as well. The base of the handle can be replaced with a variety of accessories. The company will let you attach a micro tripod, do-it-all handle, speaker, wireless microphone receiver, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, and more. You can read how the DJI Pocket compares to the Osmo Pocket right here.

Price and Availability

DJI Pocket 2 has been priced at $349 for the standard kit, including a Mini Control Stick and tripod mount. You will have to shell out $499 to get additional accessories, a micro tripod, and a wide-angle lens. This small vlogging camera is now up for sale on the DJI website and authorized retail partners.