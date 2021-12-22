Disney+ Hotstar Tests a New Rs 99 Mobile Plan in India to Rival Netflix

After introducing three new subscription plans, which went live for users from September 1 this year, Disney+ Hotstar has now started testing a new Rs 99 mobile-only subscription plan. The popular streaming service, which has over 28 million subscribers globally, is also offering a 50% discount on the mobile subscription plan. That brings down the price to just Rs 49 per month, which is bonkers.

Disney+ Hotstar Tests Rs 99 Mobile-only Plan

Now, the company has started offering the same benefits of the Rs 499/ year Mobile plan with the Rs 99/ month Mobile plan. Furthermore, customers using credit or debit cards, Paytm, PhonePe, or any other UPI to pay will get a 50 percent discount. So, the effective price of the new Hotstar mobile-only plan comes down to just Rs 49/month.

However, it is worth mentioning that the discount offer is a limited-time deal for customers. Hence, following the offer period, the price would go up to Rs 99/ month.

Now, if you are someone who watches Disney+ Hotstar content solely on a mobile device, we suggest you go for the Rs 499 yearly plan as it is a value-for-money offering. However, the Rs 99 monthly plan could be useful for those who would like to subscribe for a limited period to say, watch IPL matches or an exclusive movie or TV show on the streaming platform.

Now, to recall, Disney+ Hotstar added three new plans for customers earlier this year, including an Rs 899/ year Disney+ Hotstar Super plan, a Rs 1,499/ year Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan, and a Rs 499/ year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan. The company also removed its Rs 399 Hotstar VIP plan at the time and replaced it with the Rs 499 plan, offering 720p streaming options for one mobile device.

Finally, remember that the new mobile-only subscription plan is currently in its testing phase, and so it is not showing up for all users. It is currently unknown when it will start rolling out for all Disney+ Hotstar users, so stay tuned for further updates.