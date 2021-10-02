Deal: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Discounted to Rs. 78,990 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great India Festival Sale brings some attractive discounts on laptops and especially the Apple MacBook lineup. If you are in search of a laptop for your school or professional needs, we suggest you check out the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip.

The MacBook Air usually sells for around Rs. 88,990 on Amazon but has been discounted down to Rs. 78,990 during the festive sale. The deal becomes even more salivating when you account for the bank discounts. HDFC credit cardholders not only get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 but also a flat Rs. 1,500 discount on the sale price.

So, with the bank discounts, you can bring down the price of the M1 MacBook Air to under Rs. 76,000. And well, that’s surely a jaw-dropping deal for this powerful machine, which includes a 13.3-inch Retina display, the Apple M1 chip, the old scissor keyboard (not the problematic butterfly switches), and macOS Monterey update available out-of-the-box.

If you are not the biggest fan of Apple’s products and would rather get a Windows laptop with the latest Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU, we have the perfect deal for you. The new Acer Nitro 5 comes with 11th-Gen Intel processor and RTX 3050 series GPU for a lower price than the M1 MacBook Air, as you can see below. So take your pick during the ongoing Diwali sale.