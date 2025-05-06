Dandadan Season 2’s Special Trailer Is Here and It’s Absolutely Nuts!

Produced by Science Saru, Dandadan made its debut globally in Fall 2024. It garnered a massive audience that was mesmerized by its supernatural plot, storytelling, and adorable characters. The anime concluded on a cliffhanger, and since then, every fan has been awaiting the second season that is scheduled to be released on July 3, 2025.

Netflix dropped an electrifying trailer for Dandadan Season 2 last week, and no wonder it added to the anticipation heavily. However, it seems the creators don’t want the hype to fade, so they have dropped another special trailer that reveals details about the theatrical premiere ahead of season 2’s official release.

The new trailer begins with Okarun and Jiji getting astonished after encountering a hole in the wall of the latter’s childhood home. After that, we get to see Okarun clashing with the evil eye in his devil form.

The trailer was accompanied by details that state the early preview of the anime will kickstart with the Season 1 finale and cover the first three episodes of Dandadan Season 2. The movie is titled Dandadan: Evil Eye and will be released in theaters in Asia on May 30, in North America on June 6, and in Europe on June 7.

Dandadan is well-known for its balanced approach that doesn’t neglect any genre, be it sci-fi, supernatural, humor, or romance; the animanga series has it all. The first season of anime didn’t leave any stone unturned in making it a hit, and after witnessing the events of Season 2 in the trailers, we expect the next installment to follow the footsteps of the pilot season.