Dandadan Season 2 Gets Official Release Date With New Key Visual

Dandadan was one of the most popular anime to premiere last year. The 12-episode anime series won everyone’s hearts with its incredible animation and unique take on the horror and sci-fi genres. If you ever wondered what chaos would befall the world if Ghosts and Aliens existed in the same universe, Dandadan plays around with the same idea. Since Dandadan Season 1 was incredibly popular, it was quickly announced that there would be a second season. Well, we finally have a release date for Dandadan Season 2.

The studio has recently confirmed that the much-awaited Dandadan Season 2 will debut on July 3, 2025. So, we are only a few months away from getting new episodes of the popular anime series. Interestingly, the studio also announced that the first three episodes of Season 3 will have a theatrical release outside Japan. In Asia, these episodes will release on May 30, whereas the theatrical release dates for North America and Europe will be June 6 and 7, respectively.

Season 1 of the anime series ran for 12 episodes, so it’s safe to assume that the second season will also feature similar episodes. The studio has yet to announce the episode count, though officially.

Science Saru did an incredible job with the anime series’ first season. The animation was one-of-a-kind, but that wasn’t the only good thing about Season 1. The character growth and performances from the cast made the anime even better for the fandom. Besides the release date, a brand new villain is coming into the anime. Since we don’t want to spoil anything, that’s all we will say for now.

The anime’s unique animation and direction style reminded us of Mob Psycho 100. Now, it remains to be seen if season 2 will meet everyone’s expectations and surpass the first season’s quality.

What do you think about the Dandadan Season 2 release date?