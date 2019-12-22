Pickup trucks are usually hard to fit in standard garages and Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck is no exception. Well, enter Cybunker by Lars Buro, a company with expertise in research, development, and design.

Lars Buro references Cybunker as a “hi-tech depot”, an “Accessory Dwelling Unit” or an “off-grid residence”. Yes, it indeed looks sophisticated enough for you to live in.

“Whether sited on the most remote location, or as a man cave in a suburban lot, Cybunker guarantees a versatile and future-proof system that can be deployed to withstand the toughest demands.”, writes the company on its website.

Two folding gates provide access to Cybunker. Inside the setup is a 600 square-foot depot spacious enough to accommodate vehicles and other essential pieces of equipment. As we proceed further inside, there is a 1,800 square-foot interior layout for commercial uses that looks breathtakingly beautiful.

The solar glass installed on the roof along with the battery system supplies power to Cybunker. Coming to protection, the windows of Cybunker are made of armored glass. You can also get airlock installed into the setup, just in case you want Cybunker somewhere other than Earth.

It is worth noting that these are not just a few concept renders. The company told CNET that it is a work in progress. There is no word on the expected timeline and cost yet but more information would be revealed early next year.

From the looks of it, it won’t come cheap and would be a symbol of luxury. We will follow up on the topic when the company provides more information on Cybunker next year. Until then, let us know your thoughts on Cybunker in the comments.