Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite Collab Revealed, Brings Lucy Skin and Rebecca’s Guns This Week

- Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners is coming to Fortnite with update 42.20 on September 17.
- Alongside the skin, Rebecca's Guns, which are a dual-wielded weapon featuring an SMG and an AR, will also be added to Fortnite.
- Lucy's Fortnite skin features a yellow jacket David style and her cosmetic set even features a Monowire Pickaxe.
Epic Games has officially revealed the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab, featuring Lucy, who is scheduled to make her debut in-game this week. The devs posted a video on September 16, 2026, with a quote that reads, “Not the moon, but not bad at all.” In it, they showcased everything that’s coming as part of the collab, which includes cosmetics and weapons.
Lucy Debuts in Fortnite with Rebecca’s Guns Coming This Week
As part of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab, Lucy is being added to the game, presumably on September 17, after Fortnite update 42.20 goes live. From the Fortnite Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab trailer, we know that Lucy has two different styles that players can use in-game.
One is her base variant and showcases the character as first seen in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The other style pays homage to David Martinez. Lucy can be seen wearing his signature yellow jacket that was part of his usual attire.
Lucy can be seen using Rebecca’s Guns as well. As showcased in an earlier teaser, it’s a dual-wielded weapon, with one gun being an SMG and the other being an AR. It should be added to the Fortnite loot pool later this week as well, so keep an eye out, Loopers, or shall I say, ‘Chooms’? However, we are not sure what rarity it could be.
Weapons aside, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab also introduces Rebecca Plushie Back Bling. Lucy can also be seen holding a yellow Monowire in her hand. Earlier leaks suggested it could be added to the loot pool, but in this instance it seems to be a Pickaxe. That said, we could see the weapon get added to the game later on during the Override season.
There seems to be an emote as well that is part of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab. Lucy can be seen dancing about while colors appear around her. Who wouldn’t want her dancing to “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”, the song which became the go-to listen for Edgerunners fans, right? Well, as far as we can assume, it could be part of Lucy’s bundle, which can be obtained from the Fortnite Item Shop.
We speculate that Lucy’s bundle should cost between 2,200 V-Bucks and 2,800 V-Bucks. Lastly, we could see Adam Smasher featured as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, as he was part of another promotional teaser.