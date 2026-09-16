Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite Collab Revealed, Brings Lucy Skin and Rebecca’s Guns This Week

Epic Games has officially revealed the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab, featuring Lucy, who is scheduled to make her debut in-game this week. The devs posted a video on September 16, 2026, with a quote that reads, “Not the moon, but not bad at all.” In it, they showcased everything that’s coming as part of the collab, which includes cosmetics and weapons.

Lucy Debuts in Fortnite with Rebecca’s Guns Coming This Week

Image Credit: Epic Games

Weapons aside, the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab also introduces Rebecca Plushie Back Bling. Lucy can also be seen holding a yellow Monowire in her hand. Earlier leaks suggested it could be added to the loot pool, but in this instance it seems to be a Pickaxe. That said, we could see the weapon get added to the game later on during the Override season.

There seems to be an emote as well that is part of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Fortnite collab. Lucy can be seen dancing about while colors appear around her. Who wouldn’t want her dancing to “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”, the song which became the go-to listen for Edgerunners fans, right? Well, as far as we can assume, it could be part of Lucy’s bundle, which can be obtained from the Fortnite Item Shop.

We speculate that Lucy’s bundle should cost between 2,200 V-Bucks and 2,800 V-Bucks. Lastly, we could see Adam Smasher featured as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, as he was part of another promotional teaser.