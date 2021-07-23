Known for its protective Gorilla Glass used to protect smartphone displays, Corning has now introduced Gorilla Glass protection for smartphone camera lenses. Dubbed Gorilla Glass DX and Gorilla Glass DX+, Corning promises advanced optical performance, superior scratch resistance, and durability.

Corning Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ Announced

According to the company, Gorilla Glass DX glass composites capture 98 percent of light for the camera lens. Gorilla Glass DX has been around for a while for wearables, but this is the first time Corning is bringing the same technology for smartphone camera lens covers.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Corning promises protection closer to Sapphire on Gorilla Glass DX+. Check out the comparison of Gorilla Glass DX and DX+ with standard anti-reflective coatings in the video attached below:

Samsung will be the first major smartphone brand to adopt Gorilla Glass DX in its products. Will we see it baked in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 next month? It’s a possibility and something we will have to wait and find out. We could expect other phone makers to use Gorilla Glass DX in their smartphone cameras in the foreseeable future.