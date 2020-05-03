Video conferencing app, Zoom was founded back in 2011. Now, personally speaking, prior to the Coronavirus days, I did not hear much of Zoom’s mention anywhere, anytime. After the Coronavirus-led global lockdown led a major number of population to work from home, Zoom started to rise, becoming one of the most popular video-conferencing apps in the market, gaining over 300 million active users. Now, the tech which enables the small startup, which had only 10 million daily users, handle over 300 million daily users is “Cloud Infrastructure”.

Since Zoom started to gain popularity in the market, millions of unique new users came to the platform. So, to handle all these new traffic on the platform, Zoom needed an efficient cloud infrastructure. Now, whenever we (the nerds) hear cloud infrastructure, we think of Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. However, Zoom is using Oracle’s cloud infrastructure to carry on its video conferencing services.

As per a new press released by Oracle, the cloud infrastructure of the company has “supported hundreds of thousands of concurrent Zoom meeting participants.“.

“Video communications has become an essential part of our professional and personal lives, and Zoom has led this industry’s innovation. We are proud to work with Zoom, as both their cloud infrastructure provider and as a customer, while they grow and continue to connect businesses, people and governments around the world.”, said Safia Catz, CEO of Oracle.

According to reports, Zoom chose Oracle’s cloud services because of the company’s reliability, scalability and security. Well, sure about the first two criteria, however, security is suffering for the numerous controversies.

Now, after publishing an article on the topic, MSPoweruser.com received a message from AWS claiming that before Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, Zoom used AWS cloud services and even now, it continues to use the AWS cloud infrastructure for the majority of its calls.