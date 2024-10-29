Home > AI > What is Claude Code Interpreter and How to Use It

What is Claude Code Interpreter and How to Use It

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • Claude can now run JavaScript code in the browser itself, just like ChatGPT's Code Interpreter which works with Python code.
  • The Analysis tool aka Code Interpreter can perform data analysis and number crunching and produce interactive visuals too.
  • It can also be used to perform heavy mathematical calculations for accurate results.

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet model is one of the best AI models for writing code, and the new upgraded model takes it even further. While Claude can generate code, earlier, there was no option to compile the code in Claude itself. But that’s changing now with the Analysis tool aka Code Interpreter on Claude. It’s a great feature addition for quickly running your code on Claude.

Claude Can Run JavaScript Code

Unlike ChatGPT’s Code Interpreter (now called Advanced Data Analysis) which can run Python code, Claude can execute JavaScript code in the browser itself. Anthropic is calling the feature Analysis tool and currently, it’s in preview. It can be used to perform data analysis, number crunching, visualize data in an interactive window, and more.

Basically, you can upload spreadsheets, CSVs, PDFs, and data-heavy files and ask Claude to process the data. It can generate JavaScript code to run analysis and share meaningful insights from the data. With the help of web libraries, it can render and generate beautiful interactive visuals such as graphs, charts, diagrams, dashboards, etc.

You can also use Claude Code Interpreter aka Analysis tool to perform heavy mathematical calculations. LLMs tend to hallucinate when you throw large numbers. In that case, with the help of JavaScript libraries, it can accurately perform math calculations.

Keep in mind that the Analysis tool is different from Claude Artifacts. Artifacts only run web languages such as React, HTML, CSS, etc. to render web content, and can’t run JavaScript code.

Related Articles
How to Draw Graphs, Charts, and Diagrams in ChatGPT
Arjun Sha Jun 20, 2023
Gemini Now Supports File Uploads & Here’s How It Stacks Up Against ChatGPT
Arjun Sha Jun 29, 2024
Anthropic’s Claude AI Can Now Control Your Computer Without Any Help
Sagnik Das Gupta Oct 23, 2024

How to Use Claude Code Interpreter (Analysis Tool)

The Analysis tool is available to free users with some message capping. Here’s how you can run code on Claude itself.

  • Head over to Claude (visit) and sign in with your account.
  • Next, open “Feature Preview” in the bottom-left corner under your account.
open feature preview in claude
  • Here, enable the Analysis tool on Claude.
enable claude code interpreter analysis tool
  • Now on Claude, you can upload your files, and process data. For example, I uploaded a CSV file containing data on clean energy.
  • Claude quickly generated the JavaScript code and created a bar chart, visualizing the difference between Fossil Fuels, Renewables, and Nuclear energy.
create interactive charts using claude analysis tool
  • In another example, I asked Claude to multiply two large numbers. It used JavaScript to accurately generate the result.
run javascript code in claude for maths
  • By the way, you can add “use analysis tool” into your prompt to generate and run JavaScript code in Claude.

So this is how you can use Claude’s Analysis tool and interpret JavaScript code in the browser itself. I like this functionality as it makes LLMs more reliable and usable. Google also added Implicit code execution to Gemini recently that works like Code Interpreter. Anyway, that is all from us. If you are facing any issues, let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#AI

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Also Read
    AI Video Generator: Wondershare Virbo Ranks Among the Best
    AI Video Generator: Wondershare Virbo Ranks Among the Best
    Author Beebom Staff
    Microsoft AI Chief Apparently Yelled at OpenAI Employees; Cracks Starting to Appear?
    Microsoft AI Chief Apparently Yelled at OpenAI Employees; Cracks Starting to Appear?
    Author Arjun Sha
    NotebookLM Now Lets You Customize AI Podcasts and the Results are Unreal
    NotebookLM Now Lets You Customize AI Podcasts and the Results are Unreal
    Author Arjun Sha
    This High Schooler's App Brings Apple Intelligence-like Writing Tools to Windows 11
    This High Schooler's App Brings Apple Intelligence-like Writing Tools to Windows 11
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Tried out My First Hindi LLM 'Nanda,' and Here's How It Went
    I Tried out My First Hindi LLM 'Nanda,' and Here's How It Went
    Author Sagnik Das Gupta
    OpenAI Facing Internal Conflicts Amid Sam Altman's Push for Moneymaking Products
    OpenAI Facing Internal Conflicts Amid Sam Altman's Push for Moneymaking Products
    Author Arjun Sha
    How Cursor AI Editor Made Coding Easier For Me
    How Cursor AI Editor Made Coding Easier For Me
    Author Arjun Sha
    Load More