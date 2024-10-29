What is Claude Code Interpreter and How to Use It

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet model is one of the best AI models for writing code, and the new upgraded model takes it even further. While Claude can generate code, earlier, there was no option to compile the code in Claude itself. But that’s changing now with the Analysis tool aka Code Interpreter on Claude. It’s a great feature addition for quickly running your code on Claude.

Claude Can Run JavaScript Code

Unlike ChatGPT’s Code Interpreter (now called Advanced Data Analysis) which can run Python code, Claude can execute JavaScript code in the browser itself. Anthropic is calling the feature Analysis tool and currently, it’s in preview. It can be used to perform data analysis, number crunching, visualize data in an interactive window, and more.

Basically, you can upload spreadsheets, CSVs, PDFs, and data-heavy files and ask Claude to process the data. It can generate JavaScript code to run analysis and share meaningful insights from the data. With the help of web libraries, it can render and generate beautiful interactive visuals such as graphs, charts, diagrams, dashboards, etc.

You can also use Claude Code Interpreter aka Analysis tool to perform heavy mathematical calculations. LLMs tend to hallucinate when you throw large numbers. In that case, with the help of JavaScript libraries, it can accurately perform math calculations.

Keep in mind that the Analysis tool is different from Claude Artifacts. Artifacts only run web languages such as React, HTML, CSS, etc. to render web content, and can’t run JavaScript code.

How to Use Claude Code Interpreter (Analysis Tool)

The Analysis tool is available to free users with some message capping. Here’s how you can run code on Claude itself.

Head over to Claude (visit) and sign in with your account.

Next, open “Feature Preview” in the bottom-left corner under your account.

Here, enable the Analysis tool on Claude.

Now on Claude, you can upload your files, and process data. For example, I uploaded a CSV file containing data on clean energy.

Claude quickly generated the JavaScript code and created a bar chart, visualizing the difference between Fossil Fuels, Renewables, and Nuclear energy.

In another example, I asked Claude to multiply two large numbers. It used JavaScript to accurately generate the result.

By the way, you can add “use analysis tool” into your prompt to generate and run JavaScript code in Claude.

So this is how you can use Claude’s Analysis tool and interpret JavaScript code in the browser itself. I like this functionality as it makes LLMs more reliable and usable. Google also added Implicit code execution to Gemini recently that works like Code Interpreter. Anyway, that is all from us. If you are facing any issues, let us know in the comments below.