Canon on Thursday announced a slew of new products in Japan, including the EOS C70 ‘Cinema Camera’ that supports 4K/120P recordings to offer cinema performance in a relatively small form-factor of a standard DSLR camera. Alongside the camera, the company also unveiled the CJ20eX5B portable zoom lens and the EF-EOS R mount adapter.

The EOS C70 camera and the EF-EOS R mount adapter will go on sale in India starting November, but the final pricing is yet to be announced. There’s also no official word on whether the CJ20eX5B zoom lens will make its way to Indian shores any time soon.

The EOS C70 is Canon’s first EOS Cinema camera equipped with an RF mount natively, making it compatible with any of the RF lenses from Canon’s EOS R System. It can also support the company’s EF-series lenses when paired with the right mount adapter.

The EOS C70 comes with the 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor. It can capture 4K video in 4:2:2 (10-bit) color and was first seen in the EOS C300 Mark III. The camera is also equipped with the DIGIC DV7 image-processing platform capable of high-speed processing, enabling users to record 4K/120P video to UHS-II standard SD cards.

The camera also features Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology with a new AF algorithm called EOS iTR AF X that the company claims improves subject detection and tracking as well as incorporating head detection. It can also capture high dynamic range images of up to 16+ stops with low noise, to further enhance the video quality.

The EOS C70 comes with two SD card slots and supports a variety of recording modes such as simultaneous recording, relay recording and 4K/2K recording. It also comes with two mini XLRs, audio control dials, Timecode IN/OUT, full HDMI terminal and the all-new ‘Direct Touch Control’ function that allows users to change recording settings quickly and directly from the camera’s touchscreen panel. You can learn more details about the EOS C70 on the official Canon India website.

Featured Image Courtesy: Canon