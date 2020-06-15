The world’s most valuable ed-tech company, Byju’s has today announced that it is offering its learning app to the children of Maharashtra police officials for free. This is the company’s way to thank the officials for their vital role as the nation combats the COVID-19 pandemic. With the app, police official’s children will be able to access free online lessons and live classes. Also, they will be able to take practice tests, and watch interactive videos on the platform.

The initiative will benefit the children of over 1 lakh police personnel in Maharashtra.

“Our police forces have gone beyond the call of duty at this time of crisis to safeguard the health and safety of citizens. We want to express our gratitude towards these COVID-warriors and as a learning company, the most impactful way to demonstrate our solidarity is by ensuring that their children have access to the best learning solution from the comfort of their homes. The wards of Maharashtra Police officials will be able to access and learn from for free from our app. We hope our initiative gives our brave officials one less thing to worry about during this uncertain time,” said Mrinal Mohit, Byju’s COO.

Adding on to that, the Pune police commissioner, Dr. K Venkatesham said, “This initiative will help close to 1 lakh officials in the state and we would like to thank them for taking a step to help the officials who are relentlessly protecting the people of the country.“