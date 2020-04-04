Edtech platform Byju’s has introduced free live classes for students in light of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Interested students can now learn real-time from Byju’s teachers by reserving a slot for their preferred topic from the app.

“We have now added free ‘Live Classes’ on our platform, where students can attend 3-4 regular sessions per week. Along with the existing content available on the app, live classes will bring a schedule to their learning and give them access to good teachers – something that they are missing especially now. Our live classes will remain free for students across the country until the current situation persists.”, said Byju’s COO Mrinal Mohit in a statement.

Students can reserve a slot by downloading Byju’s app from Google Play Store or App Store and navigating to the ‘Live Classes’ section. The topics will be available based on the class the student is in.

With this initiative, Byju’s plans to enrich the Learn from Home experience for students, thanks to its video lessons, interactive live classes, and multiple practice tests.

Byju’s had previously made their content available to students early March to help students and parents cope with the sudden closure of schools. This step, according to the company, resulted in a 150 percent increase in the number of new users on the platform.

“We are extremely heartened by the overwhelming response to the free lessons on our learning app with 6 million new students learning in March 2020 alone. This reiterates the fact that online learning mediums are a great enabler in helping students when they learn from home.”, Mohit added.