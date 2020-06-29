Home-grown edtech company, BYJU’s, has announced the launch of ‘BYJU’S Classes’ in India. According to the company, it is a comprehensive online tutoring program that aims at redefining tuition for school students. The new program will enable students to access scheduled online classes from India’s best teachers, the company said in a press release on Monday. It will also enable ‘instant doubt resolution’ and one-on-one guidance from dedicated mentors, the company said.

Some of the classes will also be taken by Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of BYJU’s and a teacher herself. Announcing the launch, she said, “(…) we believe that a student’s education must be a priority in every sense. Our new product, ‘BYJU’S Classes’ will offer what every student and parent needs today – access to classes from the best teachers in the country. (It will also) offer students a viable solution to strengthen the ideas and concepts taught in school”.

According to her, classes will be held both on the weekdays and during the weekends. Students can choose to attend either the weekday batches or the weekend ones. There will be scheduled online Math and Science classes as per school curriculum. BYJU’s Classes will aim to provide students all the benefits of personalized after-school tuition classes at their fingertips, she said.

With BYJU’S Classes, students will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will offer one-on-one attention. They will also prepare progress reports and suggest personalized classes to work on topics the children need to focus on. There will also be regular tests to help evaluate a student’s performance.