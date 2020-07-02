BSNL has announced the launch of a new long-term prepaid plan in all but two telecom circles around India. The new plan costs Rs. 2,399 and, comes with a validity of 600 days. It brings up to 250 minutes of voice calls and 100 SMSes per day. It also offers personalized ring back tones (PRBT), but only for the first 60 days after recharge.

The plan is available across all telecom circles BSNL operates in, except for J&K and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Do note that it is not a combo plan and doesn’t have any bundled data allocation. The company doesn’t seem to have announced a combo version of this plan yet.

BSNL also made a couple more changes to its prepaid portfolio this week. In a tweet on Wednesday, the company announced that it is withdrawing its prepaid vouchers worth Rs. 149 and Rs. 725 from the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. It also ended the Rs. 96 prepaid recharge plan called ‘Vasantham Gold PV 96’ in these two circles.

BSNL can tweak its plans all it wants, but the company will continue to remain a laggard because of its inability to roll out 4G networks. The company is still offering legacy 3G connections to its users even as most private telecom operators in India are prepping to jump onto the 5G bandwagon.

The State-owned carrier received government approval to roll out 4G nationwide back in 2018, but is yet to do so in most regions around the country. As the company continues to lose subscribers to its private-sector rivals, it would be hoping that some of its new plans and recharge options will help it stem the exodus somewhat.