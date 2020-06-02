BSNL has introduced a new Rs. 365 prepaid validity (PV) plan with a 365-day validity. The PV 365 plan also offers additional benefits, including up to 250 minutes of voice-calling and 2GB of high-speed data usage per day for a period of 60 days. The free voice-calling benefits will extend to all local and national calls, as well as national roaming, including Mumbai and Delhi, where the company falls back on the MTNL network.

After the 60-day period, users will have to recharge with top-up plans to be able to talk, text or use mobile data. Users exhausting their allotted data buckets or talk-times during any of the first sixty days will be charged according to the base rate for voice-calls, while internet speeds will be reduced to 80Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and bundles free Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT).

The plan is listed on the BSNL Kerala website, but is reportedly available in a number of telecom circles across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu – Chennai, UP-East and UP-West.

Even as most private telecom operators in India are prepping to jump onto the 5G bandwagon, most BSNL users across the country are still using legacy 3G networks. The State-owned carrier received government approval to roll out 4G nationwide back in 2018, but is yet to do so in most regions around the country. As the company continues to lose subscribers to its private-sector rivals, it would be hoping that some of its new plans and recharge options will help it stem the exodus somewhat.