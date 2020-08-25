Boult Audio has today launched a new pair of Bluetooth earphones in India. The Curve Pro are a pair of neckband earphones priced at ₹1,499 and are aimed at people who need Bluetooth earphones that can easily handle intensive workout sessions without any problems.

The earphones come with 10mm drivers, and a nice looking design that’s very similar to the Curve X Bluetooth earphones from the company. The Boult Curve Pro have buttons on the end of the neckband with all the usual functions you’d expect. You can control the volume, media playback, and answer/ end calls easily.

The company claims that the earphones offer a 12 hour battery life on a single charge, which is pretty good for the price. Moreover, if you’re ever running low on charge, the earphones support fast charging. So, you can get 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10 minute quick charge.

As far as additional functionality goes, the earphones offer a vibration feature. With this, the earphones vibrate when you have an incoming call. This way, you won’t miss out on any calls if your smartphone is muted. The earphones also feature IPX5 rating which means you can easily use them during workouts without worrying about sweat causing any issues.

Weighing in at just 95g, the Boult Curve Pro earphones come with an adjustable clip, and ear fins to ensure proper fit whether you’re sitting at your desk, or working out.

The earphones are priced at ₹1,499 and are available to buy on Amazon. While the company says that the earphones are available right now, we couldn’t find them on Amazon or on the official Boult website as of this writing. However, they should be available soon and we will update this article when that happens.