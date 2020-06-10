Bose is apparently working on a gaming variant of its QC 35 II headphones. 9to5Google has found evidence suggesting its existence with the name ‘QC35 II Gaming Headset‘ in the Bose Connect app’s code.

For the uninitiated, Bose Connect is the app that offers fine-tuned controls for the company’s headphones. According to the report, the latest version of Bose Connect references a device that bears the codename “Tibbers”, which is a reference to League of Legends character Annie.

It appears like there will be a gaming microphone that works with the headset in question. When you connect the accessory with the headphones, Bluetooth will probably get disabled. “When the gaming microphone is connected to the headphones, Bluetooth is disabled and the Bose Connect app can’t find your headphones,” reads the internal description.

The microphone connects to the headset via the AUX port present on the bottom of the left earcup. For now, it remains unclear if Bose is planning to launch a special edition of the QC 35 II with these mics or would launch the microphone as an optional accessory compatible with the current QC 35 II.

I personally hope Bose launches this as an add-on to QC 35 II rather than a new product considering the accessory’s modularity and the popularity of the headphones in the market. It might be possible that the whole purpose of this accessory is to minimize latency in sensitive use-cases such as gaming sessions. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the company pitches this product.