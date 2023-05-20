boAt Wanderer Kids Smartwatch With a 2MP Camera Launched In India

boAt has launched a new kid-centric smartwatch called the Wanderer in India. This one offers 4G support, a built-in camera, and a number of exciting functionalities at an affordable price tag. Here’s a look at the details.

boAt Wanderer: Specs and Features

The boAt Wanderer smartwatch is designed to keep kids safe and connected to their parents. Hence, it offers a multitude of connectivity features. Thanks to the 2MP camera parents can video chat with their kids and allow them to click pictures as well. A built-in SIM allows 4G access for the kids to consume content and take advantage of the device’s voice call functionality. There’s an inbuilt mic and speaker too. The smartwatch also comes with voice and text chat support.

The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch touch TFT display. The display rests within a rugged rubber chassis. offers a dedicated SOS button during emergencies and can be mapped to trigger alerts to designated contacts.

Parents can also keep track of their kids via built-in GPS and Geo-fencing functionality. This will let parents keep an eye on the kids’ whereabouts. Parents can also limit the smartwatch functionality when needed using the forbidden access mode. This is helpful during classes. The watch packs a 650mAh battery that can last up to 2 days.

Additional features include step tracking, the Find My Watch feature, IP68 water resistance, and much more. It is available in Coral and Aqua color options.

Price and Availability

The smartwatch is available for an introductory price of Rs 5,000. You can visit the official boat website and Amazon to buy the smartwatch. It additionally comes with 1 year of warranty.

It can be bought in either Coral or Aqua color options. So, will you buy the boAt Wanderer for your kids? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy boAt Wanderer Kids via Amazon