boAt Ultima Call with Live Cricket Scores Launched in India

boAt has introduced a new smartwatch in its Ultima series in India. The new Ultima Call, as the name suggests, includes Bluetooth Calling functionality, along with features like live Cricket scores. Check out the details below.

boAt Ultima Call: Specs and Features

The Ultima Call has a 1.83-inch HD square display with support for up to 700 nits of brightness and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You can choose from more than 100 watch faces options. There’s support for the Crest Plus OS.

The watch has a speaker and a mic for Bluetooth Calling. There’s an option to store contacts, access the dial pad, and even the recent logs. The boAt Ultima Call is home to a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a period tracker, and a sleep tracker, along with step and calorie counts.

There are over 700 sports modes to track activities like running, skateboarding, and even the most tedious of them all (pet owners would understand!), dog walking. You get a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge and this reduces to 2 days with Bluetooth Calling enabled.

You also get live Cricket scores, weather updates, sedentary reminders, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a calendar, the DND mode, and more. It provides access to either Google Assistant or Siri and supports an IP68 rating too.

Price and Availability

The boAt Ultima Call is priced at Rs 1,999 (with an introductory price of Rs 1,699) and will be up for grabs via Amazon, starting June 19.

It comes in Black, Pink, Blue, and Silver color options.

Buy boAt Ultima Call via Amazon