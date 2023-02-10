boAt Rockerz Apex with Spatial Bionic Sound Launched in India

boAt has introduced a new neckband under its Rockerz series called the Rockerz Apex in India. The affordable audio product comes with spatial audio, up to 30 hours of playback time, and more intriguing features. Have a look at the price and availability details.

boAt Rockerz Apex: Specs and Features

The boAt Rockerz Apex is said to have a comfortable and premium design and gets spatial bionic sound powered by DIRAC Virtuo, which tends to widen the soundstage and provide an immersive music experience. This can be enabled by double tapping and can work with any stereo audio. The tech can optimize the sound as per the song you have chosen.

There are 12mm dynamic drivers along with the boAt Signature Sound, further said to provide an enhanced listening time. And, there’s support for 40ms low latency by enabling the Beast mode for reduced lags.

Another boAt-proprietary feature is ENx technology, which reduces the background noises during calls. The Bluetooth 5.3-enabled neckband is backed by a 220mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 30 hours on a single charge. With ASAP Charge fast charging in the mix, you can get up to 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes. You can charge the Rockerz Apex via a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, the boAt Rockerz supports touch controls to change songs, volume levels, and more. There’s access to One Touch Voice Assistant to summon Google Assistant and Siri and the neckband has an IPX4 rating too.

Price and Availability

The boAt Rockerz Apex has an introductory price of Rs 1,299 (original price, Rs 2,499) and can now be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website.

It is available in Stellar Black, Classic Grey, and Funk Lime color options.

Buy boAt Rockerz Apex via Amazon (Rs 1,299)