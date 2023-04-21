boAt Has Introduced New ANC Headphones at Under Rs 3,000

boAt has the latest set of wireless headphones as part of its Rockerz series in India. The new Rockerz 551ANC, as the name suggests, comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation and provides a playback time of up to 100 hours as some of its key highlights. Have a look at the details below.

boAt Rockerz 551ANC: Specs and Features

The new Rockerz 551ANC over-the-ear headphones come with 40mm drivers clubbed with the boAt Signature Sound for deeper bass. There’s support for hybrid Active Noise Cancellation or ANC (up to 35dB) to avoid the background sounds when they can be a hindrance.

The hybrid nature comes into play with the Ambient mode. This allows you to let in the background sounds when you need them. The ANC-enabled wireless headphones also support custom-tuned EQ Modes; Signature and Balanced to get the music output of your choice.

For smooth and clear calling while wearing the headphones, the ENx Technology provides some aid. The headphones are said to provide a playback time of up to 100 hours. They also support the ASAP fast charging tech, which can get you 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. The headphones also come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Additionally, the boAt Rockerz 551ANC headphones come with the Quick Switch button to easily play and pause songs and are compatible with both Android and iOS and enable access to Google Assistant or Siri, respectively.

Price and Availability

The boAt Rockerz 551ANC headphones have a special price of Rs 2,999 and will be available to buy via the company’s website, Flipkart, and even Amazon, starting April 24. You can get them in Black, White, and Blue colorways.

Buy boAt Rockerz 551ANC via Flipkart