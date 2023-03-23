boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Launched in India; Check out the Details!

boAt has launched new TWS earbuds as part of its Nirvana series in India. The new boAt Nirvana Ion has been introduced under the company’s ‘The Next Big Thing‘ campaign and is boAt’s first pair of earbuds to provide up to 24 hours of playback time. Have a look at its price and other details below.

boAt Nirvana Ion: Specs and Features

While the Nirvana Ion earbuds can go on for about 24 hours on a single charge, the total playback time (including the case’s charging) can go up to 120 hours on a single charge. This is pretty impressive for an affordable TWS. It also supports the ASAP fast-charging tech via a USB Type-C port. The earbuds have a 70mAh battery each while the charging case is backed by a 600mAh battery.

The Nirvana Ion comes with Crystal Bionic Sound backed by the HiFi DSP, which is touted to provide a clear and immersive audio experience. There are 10mm dual drivers too. The earbuds also feature a quad-mic setup with support for the boAt’s ENx Technology. This can cut down the background noises and ensure a clear calling experience.

The Beast mode enables 60ms low latency, which is especially useful during gaming sessions. The boAt Nirvana Ion supports two EQ modes for a music experience as per your needs. So, you can either enter the boAt Balanced Sound mode or the company’s Signature Sound mode.

The additional features you get include in-ear detection, support for Bluetooth version 5.2 (which is compatible with all Bluetooth devices), and an IPX4 rating, among other things.

Price and Availability

The boAt Nirvana Ion TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1,999 (a limited period offer) and can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

It is available in Ivory White and Charcoal Black colors and comes with a year’s warranty.

Buy boAt Nirvana Ion via Amazon (Rs 1,999)