boAt Airdopes 161 Pro Gaming-Centric TWS Launched in India

boAt has introduced the new Airdopes 161 Pro TWS as part of its Airdopes collection in India. These are gaming-focused earbuds, which come with up to 50 hours of playback time, multi-connectivity support, and much more. Here are the details to know.

boAt Airdopes 161 Pro: Specs and Features

The Airdopes 161 Pro earbuds have an in-ear design and come in a compact charging case. There’s support for dual 10mm drivers and the company’s Signature Sound for deep bass, clarity, and an overall balanced music experience.

The earbuds can provide up to 50 hours of playback time on a single charge and support the ASAP Charge technology, which can help you get up to 150 minutes of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging time. There’s a USB Type-C port for this.

The Airdopes 161 Pro comes with a dual-mic setup with support for the ENx technology, which will help reduce the background noises during calls for a clearer experience. There’s the Beast mode too, which provides up to 60ms low latency, pretty useful during gaming sessions and even while streaming videos.

Another interesting part is the Dual Pairing feature, which allows you to connect two devices with the earbuds at the same time and easily switch between them. There’s the IWP technology, which helps in pairing the earbuds with the smartphone instantly when the lid of the charging case opens up.

Additional details include support for Bluetooth 5.3, a connectivity range of 10 m, and an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, among other things.

Price and Availability

The boAt Airdopes 161 Pro retails at Rs 1,099 (an introductory price of Rs 999) and is now available via Flipkart and the company’s website. It comes in Sleek Black, Celestial Blue, and Green Cyan color options.

Buy boAt Airdopes 161 Pro via Flipkart