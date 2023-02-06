boAt Aavante Bar 1200D with Dolby Audio Introduced in India

boAt has introduced a new soundbar as part of its Aavante range in India. The new boAt Aavante Bar 1200D comes with an audio output of 100W, Dolby Audio support, and more features at under Rs 10,000. Check out the details below.

boAt Aavante Bar 1200D: Specs and Features

The boAt Aavante Bar 1200D is a 2.1-channel soundbar with support for a wired subwoofer. It provides a sound output of 100W with the boAt Signature Sound. As mentioned earlier, there’s also support for Dolby Audio.

The soundbar has a sleek design and can be easily mounted on the wall. It comes along with a Master remote control and has support for various connectivity options like USB, AUX, HDMI (ARC), and optical connectivity modes. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.0.

There are several EQ modes to try out for various scenarios like listening to music, watching the news, or having a movie night, among others. It is compatible with all Bluetooth devices.

The company has also introduced the Aavante Bar 1680D with 120W RMX audio, Dolby Audio support, and a wired subwoofer. The 2.1-channel soundbar can provide high-quality surround sound, has various WQ modes, and more. It comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

Price and Availability

The boAt Aavante Bar 1200D retails at an introductory price of Rs 8,499 and can now be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website.

The soundbar comes in black.

Buy boAt Aavante Bar 1200D via Amazon (Rs 8,499)