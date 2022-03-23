BlueStacks Creator Studio and Creator Hub for Modding Mobile Games Launched in India

BlueStacks, which is a popular app that allows users to play Android games on their PC, has brought its Creator Studio and Creator Hub to India. Introduced about a month ago, it allows Indian users to mod mobile games for the Bluestacks platform. Here are the details to know if this interests you.

BlueStacks Creator Studio and Creator Hub Details

BlueStacks’ Creator Studio will let people mod mobile games based on the Cocos, Unity, and Unreal engines. The Creator Hub will allow them to share the games with billions of users and creators with ease.

This system is powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform. Bluestacks Creator Studio users can also separate the game codes, the game events, and the game art. These can be shared with other people via a simple link.

There will be three modes for game modding: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced. The Basic mode will let users add changes to the appearance by changing the colors, testing dark mode, and more. The Intermediate mode will help people change the in-game events and change on-screen effects. The Advanced mode is for people who wish to change the 2D and 3D textures, characters’ clothes, and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg, stated, “Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favorite gamers, streamers, and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever.“

The Creator Studio and Creator Hub are meant for gaming enthusiasts to make new versions of the existing titles and share them with the gaming community in India, which is arguably popular right now. BlueStacks expects a majority of mobile gamers to play mod games by 2025.

BlueStacks Creator Studio and Creator Hub for mobile game modding will be available for free through the BlueStacks X app player and cloud too. What are your thoughts on this? Does this excite you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Also, while you are here, check out how Bluestacks compares to Google Play Games for PC and WSA in Windows 11.