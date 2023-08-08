Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Blue Beetle? (Leaked)

James Gunn’s reboot of DCEU to DCU is about to kickstart with the upcoming Blue Beetle movie, which is set to release on 18th August 2023. According to James Gunn, Blue Bettle will be the first DCU character, making him one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. A recent report by journalist and the host of The Podcast of Steel Luke Bugg, who attended a fan screening of Blue Beetle, has revealed the number of post-credit scenes in the movie.

Blue Beetle Post Credit Scene Count Leaked

Bugg states that the Blue Beetle movie has two post-credit scenes. In a tweet containing this revelation, he also mentions, “I can’t say anything yet but when I can I will.” I have seen #BlueBeetle.



I can’t say anything yet but when I can I will!@BlueBeetle is out August 18th. pic.twitter.com/XiVSFudzlh— Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) July 24, 2023

Blue Beetle will revolve around a young high schooler named Jaime Reyes, who was handed the Scarab for safekeeping, an intergalactic weapon of mass destruction sent to Earth by a colony of alien conquerors named The Reach decades ago. Unexpectedly, the Scarab bonded with Jaime giving him superhuman abilities. The head of Kord Industries, Victoria Kord, wishes to have the Scarab and launches a full-on manhunt for Jaime. Will our new superhero will be able to fight back while protecting his family?

