Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Event Patch Notes: Gas Mutation, Hell Rider Boss, and More

The Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Event brings a massive seasonal update across all three Seas, featuring a new Gas Fruit mutation, the Hell Rider boss, interactive trick-or-treat minigames, new Witch potions, and the Spooky Gacha. Here are all the changes from the Blox Fruits patch notes for the Hellfire Halloween update and the bulletin board.

A new update always comes with the expectation of fresh Blox Fruits codes. But apart from that, the Halloween update brings a lot more. If you do not have time to go through every change in the patch notes, here are the biggest additions coming with the Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween update:

Hellfire Gas Mutation : A new chainsaw-and-flame Hellfire mutation for the Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits with reworked M1s, tracking fireballs, and a demon transformation.

: A new chainsaw-and-flame Hellfire mutation for the Gas Fruit in Blox Fruits with reworked M1s, tracking fireballs, and a demon transformation. Trick-or-Treat Event : The Harvest Moon rises every hour across all three Seas, letting players knock on doors for 10 minutes.

: The Harvest Moon rises every hour across all three Seas, letting players knock on doors for 10 minutes. Spooky Tokens (previously Candy Corn) : A new Halloween currency earned from doors, bosses, and activities to spend on event rolls.

: A new Halloween currency earned from doors, bosses, and activities to spend on event rolls. New Door Minigames : Trick-or-treating now includes a cartoon monster chase quiz and a Tarot card matching game.

: Trick-or-treating now includes a cartoon monster chase quiz and a Tarot card matching game. Hell Rider Boss : A new domain raid boss triggered when a Halloween door is engulfed in hellfire.

: A new domain raid boss triggered when a Halloween door is engulfed in hellfire. Werewolf Boss Returns : Last year’s Werewolf boss still has a chance to spawn from Halloween doors.

: Last year’s Werewolf boss still has a chance to spawn from Halloween doors. Jack O’ Lantern Hunt : An always-active overworld activity where players smash pumpkins with their fighting style for rewards.

: An always-active overworld activity where players smash pumpkins with their fighting style for rewards. New Witch Potions : The Potion Witch returns with the Soul Swap Elixir, Poltergeist Potion, and Spooky Potion.

: The Potion Witch returns with the Soul Swap Elixir, Poltergeist Potion, and Spooky Potion. Spooky Gacha: Zioles hosts a limited-time gacha featuring physical fruits, accessories, potions, and the Hellfire Gas mutation.

Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Trick-or-Treat Event and Minigames

The Trick-or-Treat event has returned with new encounters and activities across the Blox Fruits map. Alongside the hourly Harvest Moon, players now have a permanent overworld activity to grind between waves.

The Harvest Moon appears at the start of every hour (XX:00) for 10 minutes across all three Seas.

Knocking on Halloween doors triggers trick-or-treat encounters and rewards Spooky Tokens (Candy Corn).

Monster Chase Minigame: Track a monster running between hallway doors and answer questions about what you saw.

Tarot Card Minigame: Match pairs of Tarot cards with a mysterious witch to earn event rewards.

Jack O’ Lantern Hunt: Smash pumpkins at any time using your Fighting Style for Spooky Tokens.

Some pumpkins come alive and attack when smashed, including a dangerous Gray Pumpkin variant that players should avoid.

This gives players something to grind even when the hourly Harvest Moon is on cooldown, keeping the token farm active at all times.

Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Patch Notes: Bosses and Activities

One of the biggest gameplay additions in the Hellfire Halloween update is the new boss portal mechanic alongside returning Halloween threats in Blox Fruits.

Feature How it works Hell Rider Boss Opening a flame-covered door turns all doors into portals leading to the Hell Rider’s Domain boss arena. Hell Rider Drops Defeating the Hell Rider awards Spooky Tokens and a Special Spooky Concoction. Werewolf Boss Returns with a small chance to appear whenever you open a Halloween door. Jack O’ Lanterns Always-active overworld pumpkins that drop tokens or turn hostile when smashed. Spooky Tokens Replaces standard currency for rolling at the Halloween event gacha.

Instead of only fighting bosses in the open world, the Hell Rider teleports everyone into a dedicated arena, making door hunting much more rewarding.

Blox Fruits Hellfire Gas Fruit Mutation

The star of the Hellfire Halloween patch notes is the new Hellfire Gas mutation. This mutation overhauls the Gas Fruit with blazing hellfire visual effects, demonic summons, and dual chainsaws during its transformation. It makes Gas one of the strongest fruits in Blox Fruits.

M1: Swings fiery blades with upgraded hellfire VFX.

Z: Fires a forward projectile that splits into four.

X: Tap for an instant explosion. Hold to shoot further and explode on impact.

C: Tap to shoot instantly. Hold to fire additional Smog Demons.

F: Tap to teleport forward while releasing homing fireballs that track enemies.

Transformation (Hellfire Demon): Equips dual chainsaws and a fiery outfit with larger, stronger M1 swings.

Z (Transformed): Throws a chainsaw that explodes on the ground if it misses, or pulls the target slightly toward you on a direct hit.

X (Transformed): Tap to fire an exploding vertical slash. Hold to spin into a flame tornado that knocks enemies back.

C (Transformed): Tap to shoot instantly, or hold to spawn and launch more demons.

F (Transformed): Teleports forward and summons a giant demon fire skull from the ground.

Blox Fruits Spooky Gacha and Witch Potions

The Blox Fruits Halloween update also brings back the Potion Witch and introduces a new Spooky Gacha hosted by Zioles. Players can spend their Spooky Tokens here to roll for limited-time items.

Soul Swap Elixir : Swaps your character’s appearance with other players.

: Swaps your character’s appearance with other players. Poltergeist Potion : Causes nearby players to float into the air.

: Causes nearby players to float into the air. Spooky Potion : Replaces last year’s Candy Concoction, allowing players to earn Spooky Tokens.

: Replaces last year’s Candy Concoction, allowing players to earn Spooky Tokens. Special Spooky Concoction : Dropped by defeating the Hell Rider boss.

: Dropped by defeating the Hell Rider boss. Spooky Gacha : Accessed via the Zioles NPC using Spooky Tokens.

: Accessed via the Zioles NPC using Spooky Tokens. Spooky Gacha Rewards: Contain better physical fruits, returning Halloween items, potions, new accessories, profile backgrounds, and a chance to roll the Hellfire Gas mutation.

That wraps up the major Blox Fruits Hellfire Halloween Event update patch notes. Which part of the update are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.