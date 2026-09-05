Blox Fruits Update 30 Patch Notes: Magnet Fruit, New Sea 1, and More

Blox Fruits Update 30 brings one of the biggest changes to the game yet, with a complete First Sea rework, a new Magnet Fruit, secret puzzles, a new level system, and several quality-of-life improvements. Here are all the changes from the Blox Fruits patch notes for Update 30 and the bulletin board.

If you do not have time to go through every change in the patch notes, here are the biggest additions coming with Blox Fruits Update 30:

First Sea Rework : The entire First Sea has received new designs, textures, layouts, lighting, and environmental details.

: The entire First Sea has received new designs, textures, layouts, lighting, and environmental details. Secret Puzzles : Every First Sea island has three secret puzzles that players can complete to earn stars and unlock secret levels.

: Every First Sea island has three secret puzzles that players can complete to earn stars and unlock secret levels. New Level Cap : Players can progress beyond level 2,800 and reach the new level cap of 3,000 by completing island secrets.

: Players can progress beyond level 2,800 and reach the new level cap of 3,000 by completing island secrets. New Map System : A proper world map now tracks the islands and your progress through their secrets.

: A proper world map now tracks the islands and your progress through their secrets. Magnet Fruit : A new Fruit with scrap pulling abilities, free flight, and a unique grab move.

: A new Fruit with scrap pulling abilities, free flight, and a unique grab move. Magnet Gacha Event: Defeating special enemies during the event rewards Magnet currency, which can be spent on limited rewards.

Dragon Fruit Returns : Dragon is returning to the rollable Fruit pool in the Gacha.

: Dragon is returning to the rollable Fruit pool in the Gacha. UI Rework : Menus, stats, health and energy displays, quests, NPCs, and other interface elements have been redesigned.

: Menus, stats, health and energy displays, quests, NPCs, and other interface elements have been redesigned. Weapon and Boat Previews : Players can now preview weapons and boats before purchasing them.

: Players can now preview weapons and boats before purchasing them. Venom and Divine Art : Neither the Venom rework nor Divine Art fighting style is confirmed for Update 30.

: Neither the Venom rework nor Divine Art fighting style is confirmed for Update 30. Possible Blox Fruits codes for 2X EXP.

The First Sea in Blox Fruits has received a complete visual overhaul in Update 30. Almost every island has been redesigned with more detailed buildings, better textures, new environmental elements, and improved lighting.

All 16 islands of Sea 1 have been reimagined.

All Sea 1 bosses have been refreshed.

Bosses have a new secret awakened mode.

Gacha Dealer has moved to Middletown.

Sea 1 now has Secrets, which are small puzzles, randomly spawning quests or awakened boss fights that can be completed for rewards. There are 40 new secrets spread across the new islands to be discovered.

Secret levels are granted from completing secrets, which allow players to earn levels beyond the current grinding cap of level 2800. New level cap is 3000 for clearing all current secret levels.

World Map added to the HUD: allows players to navigate to islands + track completion secret completion progress. Unlocked after completing any secret.

Secrets Master NPC added to Sea 1, who is also keeping a special secret.

The rework gives players a reason to revisit the First Sea after reaching the higher levels. The new puzzles and secret levels make these familiar islands more useful than they were before.

One of the biggest gameplay changes in Blox Fruits Update 30 is the new secret level system. Every First Sea island contains three secret puzzles, and completing them lets you earn stars for that island.

Feature Changes Secret Puzzles Each First Sea island has three secret puzzles for players to discover and complete. Island Stars Completing a secret puzzle awards a star. Collecting three stars completes an island’s secret progress. Secret Levels Players can earn additional levels by completing the new island puzzles. Level Cap The level cap increases from 2,800 to 3,000. World Map A proper map shows the First Sea islands and helps track your progress.

This also gives max-level players something new to work toward. Instead of simply passing through the First Sea, you can now return to its islands and complete their secrets to push toward level 3,000. So, if you level up fast in Blox Fruits, or want to do so, this will help.

The star of Update 30 patch notes in Blox Fruits is the new Magnet Fruit. This Fruit introduces mechanics that have not previously appeared in Blox Fruits, including scrap pulling abilities, free flight, and a special grab move.

Passive Magnetic Power: fills as you collect scrap, and your arms grow with it. 3 stages. Each stage makes M1s stronger, extends the M1 combo, and adds defense. Taking damage drains it, and repeated hits can knock you back down a stage.

Magnetic Pull: from stage 2, nearby enemies are pulled toward the user. Stronger pull and larger radius at stage 3.

Z: Tap fires magnetic projectiles that pull enemies in. They stack, increasing both the AoE and the pull. Hold fires a beam that deals bonus damage on a direct hit.

X: Traps enemies in a magnetic cage. Hold for more damage and a bigger range.

C: Tap drags an opponent into the air and slams them down. Can also be used without a target. Hold pulls in and absorbs every piece of scrap around you.

F: Tap is a grab that forcefully unequips the target’s sword. Hold enters free flight with skills usable in the air. Getting hit multiple times within 10 seconds disables flight. Pressing F again while flying fires the jetpack at an enemy.

Maximum Overdrive (transformation): heavily reduced damage taken, guns deal much less damage to you, lightning attacks deal more.

Z: Tap launches aim-assisted missiles. Hold fires a massive blast.

X: Tap [not narrated in the showcase]. Hold to create a Magnetic Room that drags enemies back to its center whenever they try to dash out, dealing damage.

C: Tap gathers scrap and slams it into the ground for massive AoE damage. Hold to spin into a helicopter attack.

X and C cannot be cancelled while transformed.

F: Tap unequips the swords of everyone caught. Hold for a much faster flight for travelling.

V: Untransform. The mech is left behind, pulls in nearby enemies, and self-destructs.

Update 30 also introduces a new limited-time Magnet Gacha event. During the event, special enemies appear throughout the game. Defeating them rewards a new Magnet currency that can be spent on rolls.

Every hour at the XX:00 mark, Magnetic enemies spawn across the world powered up with Magnet abilities. Defeat them to collect Magnet Tokens.

Magnet Tokens roll the new Magnet Gacha at the Blox Fruits Gacha Dealer.

Magnet Gacha Contains uncommon or better fruits, 1 profile background, 2 accessories, a secret reward and a chance to get a skinned fruit from the chase reward tier. This chase reward tier includes: Lime Blade Topaz Diamond Scarlet Ghost Yellow Lightning Starlight Gravity Runic Fiend Arcsteel Magnet

Rolls of items in this chase reward tier are available in the shop as the Chromatic Gacha Box.

Dragon Fruit Returns to the Gacha

The Dragon Fruit is also returning to the rollable Fruit pool in the Gacha with Blox Fruits Update 30. This gives players another way to obtain the Fruit through the game’s rolling system.

The update is not limited to the world itself. Blox Fruits is also receiving a major UI overhaul across the game. The changes include a new loading screen, redesigned team selection, cleaner health and energy displays, updated stats, and new NPC animations.

New NPC Dialogue UI.

New loading screen and team selection.

Reworked HUD and stats menu.

Reworked Player Profile: new tabs, friend indicators, search.

Weapon Dealers now let you examine weapons before buying them.

Boat Dealers now preview your unlocked ships.

Boss drops are previewed when approaching a boss.

That wraps up the major Blox Fruits Update 30 patch notes. The update brings a completely redesigned First Sea, secret puzzles, a higher level cap, the Magnet Fruit, a new Gacha event, and a large UI overhaul.

Which part of the update are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.