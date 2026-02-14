Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event 2026 is here with a brand new update. The update brings new fruit mutations, gacha, and lot more. Along with that, new event shop and daily quests are added to the game. Here is the full Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes.

Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event update is more than devil fruits mutation and the daily quests. While there are no special Blox Fruits codes, here is the complete Blox Fruits patch notes:

Fiend Yeti Mutation

The new Fiend Yeti Mutation arrives with upgraded M1s, new Z and X skills, and a powerful passive Super Dash.

M1

Improved mobility and smoother combo chain

Uppercut lifts enemies into the air

Follow up slam drives enemies into the ground

Z

Tap to release a condensed, stronger fiery shockwave

Hold to unleash a large flamethrower that deals constant damage

Transformed users gain Super Armor while holding

X

Charge and release a powerful energy blast

Hold to increase power

Untransformed form has 2 charge tiers

Transformed form has 3 charge tiers

Q

New Shadow Step ability

Grants increased mobility while holding dash

Delivery Quest

Available at XX:00 every hour

Complete a Valentine’s Delivery to earn Hearts

Speak to the Valentine’s Delivery NPC

Ride the Flamingo through the sky to deliver a note

Travel through sky rings for a speed boost

Faster completions reward more Hearts

Can be completed 3 times per hour

Daily Quests

Offered by the Cupid Valentine Quest Giver

Complete quests to earn Hearts

Multiple quest types with varying Heart rewards

Daily Limits

Sea 1: Up to 3 quests

Sea 2: Up to 4 quests

Sea 3: Up to 5 quests

Quest series refresh every 24 hours

Valentines Gacha

Physical Fiend Yeti Fruit

Romantic Bouquet Accessory

Cupid’s Top Hat Accessory

Lover Player Profile Background

Heartbreak Player Profile Background

Returning Valentine’s Features

Friendship XP Boost

15 percent bonus XP per friend in server

Up to 45 percent maximum bonus XP

Valentine’s Event Shop

Refreshes hourly

All bandits and bosses have a chance to drop Hearts

Enemies more than 100 levels below the player now have damage scaling enabled

That is the full Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes. Which features are you excited to check out first. Let us know in the comments.