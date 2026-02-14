Home > News > Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes

Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes

Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event 2026 is here with a brand new update. The update brings new fruit mutations, gacha, and lot more. Along with that, new event shop and daily quests are added to the game. Here is the full Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes.

Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log

Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event update is more than devil fruits mutation and the daily quests. While there are no special Blox Fruits codes, here is the complete Blox Fruits patch notes:

Fiend Yeti Mutation

The new Fiend Yeti Mutation arrives with upgraded M1s, new Z and X skills, and a powerful passive Super Dash.

M1

  • Improved mobility and smoother combo chain
  • Uppercut lifts enemies into the air
  • Follow up slam drives enemies into the ground

Z

  • Tap to release a condensed, stronger fiery shockwave
  • Hold to unleash a large flamethrower that deals constant damage
  • Transformed users gain Super Armor while holding

X

  • Charge and release a powerful energy blast
  • Hold to increase power
  • Untransformed form has 2 charge tiers
  • Transformed form has 3 charge tiers

Q

  • New Shadow Step ability
  • Grants increased mobility while holding dash

Delivery Quest

  • Available at XX:00 every hour
  • Complete a Valentine’s Delivery to earn Hearts
  • Speak to the Valentine’s Delivery NPC
  • Ride the Flamingo through the sky to deliver a note
  • Travel through sky rings for a speed boost
  • Faster completions reward more Hearts
  • Can be completed 3 times per hour

Daily Quests

  • Offered by the Cupid Valentine Quest Giver
  • Complete quests to earn Hearts
  • Multiple quest types with varying Heart rewards

Daily Limits

  • Sea 1: Up to 3 quests
  • Sea 2: Up to 4 quests
  • Sea 3: Up to 5 quests
  • Quest series refresh every 24 hours

Valentines Gacha

  • Physical Fiend Yeti Fruit
  • Romantic Bouquet Accessory
  • Cupid’s Top Hat Accessory
  • Lover Player Profile Background
  • Heartbreak Player Profile Background

Returning Valentine’s Features

Friendship XP Boost

  • 15 percent bonus XP per friend in server
  • Up to 45 percent maximum bonus XP

Valentine’s Event Shop

  • Refreshes hourly
  • All bandits and bosses have a chance to drop Hearts
  • Enemies more than 100 levels below the player now have damage scaling enabled

That is the full Blox Fruits Valentines 2026 Event Update Log and Patch Notes. Which features are you excited to check out first. Let us know in the comments.

