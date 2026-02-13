Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

February is here, which means it’s time for the Valentine’s Event in Blox Fruits. With the Love Week about to start, the new update will bring special quests and new co-op or solo missions that give a lot of free rewards. If you want to participate in this week of love, your first step should be to mark the dates on your calendar. Here is everything about the Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event update is set to go live on February 14, 2026, at 9:00 AM PST. This will be similar to last year’s Valentine’s event. Just like the major update, the developers have already announced that the event will last for the next two weeks after it starts. However, some content that comes with the update might stay permanently.

Moreover, many other games like The Forge update, Escape Tsunami for Brainrot update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening around the same time. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event update across all major regions.

US (Pacific): Saturday, February 14 at 9:00 AM PST

US (East): Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM EST

Brazil: Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 PM BRT

Europe: Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 PM CET

UK: Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM GMT

Russia: Saturday, February 14 at 8:00 PM MSK

India: Saturday, February 14 at 10:30 PM IST

Philippines: Sunday, February 15 at 1:00 AM PHT (Manila Time)

China: Sunday, February 15 at 1:00 AM CST

Japan: Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM JST

Australia: Sunday, February 15 at 4:00 AM AEDT

New Zealand: Sunday, February 15 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Struggling with the time conversions? Worry not. Use the Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Blox Fruits codes drop near the update time.

Blox Fruits Valentine’s Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Valentine’s update is now live!

New ways to earn Hearts

Returning Valentine’s Stock

Brand new Valentine’s Day Gacha

Hourly delivery missions with Rosie

Daily Heart quests from Cupid

Corrupted Anomaly world event

Blox Fruits Fruits Art Contest 2026

As expected, the developers did not tease much before launch. Instead, they dropped the update with a full seasonal twist and a new layer of mystery.

Players can earn Hearts by defeating enemies and bosses across any sea in Blox Fruits. Teaming up with friends increases Heart gains, encouraging co op grinding during the event. Unlike previous years, Hearts are now used not only in the returning Valentine’s Fruits Stock but also in a brand new Valentine’s Day Gacha system, adding a bit of risk and reward to your spending.

Rosie Matchmaker introduces hourly delivery missions. Players hop on flamingos and help distribute gifts across the map, earning additional Hearts in the process. Meanwhile, Cupid offers daily opportunities for bonus Hearts, making daily logins far more rewarding.

Alongside these in-game changes, a big art contest is in progress for Blox Fruits fans. Moreover, the Corrupted Anomaly world event will run during the Valentine’s event update.

So, will you head straight into the new lovers’ gacha with the Valentine’s event update in Blox Fruits, or chase down World Event? Do tell us in the comments.