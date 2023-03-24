Blaupunkt’s New SBWL100 Soundbar Comes with Dolby Audio

German audio brand Blaupunkt has launched the new SBWL100 soundbar in India. The new soundbar falls in the budget price segment and comes with support for Dolby Audio as its main highlight. Check out the details below for a better idea.

Blaupunkt SBWL100: Specs and Features

The new Blaupunkt soundbar comes with a matte finish and an Edgeless design. It is said to have a high-quality build and provide a premium finish. It’s a 2.1-channel soundbar, which comes with an 8-inch wireless subwoofer.

It has four speakers that provide a total sound output of 220W, which combined with the large subwoofer can provide deeper bass and enhanced treble. The soundbar supports True Dolby Audio Sound and 360-degree Cinema Surround Sound for a cinema-like audio experience at home.

The soundbar also features an LED display and supports several connectivity options, including, HDMI, Arc, Optical, Coaxial, Aux-in, Bluetooth, and USB. The adjustable remote control allows users to adjust the treble and bass and supports three EQ settings, apart from changing the volume levels and songs and playing/pausing the music.

The Adaptive Sound mode comes with support for four modes, namely, Song, Cinema, Dialog, and 3D to further enhance the audio during different situations. Plus, there are dedicated Karaoke and Guitar ports when either of the two is required during parties.

The new Blaupunkt SBWL100 soundbar comes in addition to the recent Blaupunkt SBA25 soundbar, which falls in the really affordable price range and offers a sound output of 25W, colorful RGB lights, a 2,000mAh battery with TurboVolt fast charging, and more. It retails at Rs 1,899.

Price and Availability

The new Blaupunkt SBWL100 soundbar is priced at Rs 11,999 and can be bought via Amazon India. Although, its listing price is Rs 13,890. The first 100 buyers can get to win an Amazon Prime subscription and avail of the EMI option (up to 12 months).

It comes in black.

Buy Blaupunkt SBWL100 via Amazon