Affordable Blaupunkt SBA25 Soundbar Launched in India

German audio brand Blaupunkt has introduced the new SBA25 gaming soundbar in India at an affordable price range. It comes with RGB lights, which can further enhance the gaming and music experience as one of its highlighting features. Have a look at the other details below.

Blaupunkt SBA25: Specs and Features

The SBA25 soundbar comes with colorful RGB lights, which pulsate while the music or gaming audio plays. It has Dual Passive Radiators and produces a sound output of 25W, which can provide a balanced audio experience.

The soundbar is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide a playback time of 6 hours. There’s also support for TurboVolt fast charging.

The audio product is also equipped with a built-in microphone and comes with several connectivity options like AUX, USB, TF Card, and FM. One interesting functionality is that the SBA25 soundbar also supports TWS earbuds pairing.

The new Blaupunkt soundbar also has a lightweight design made up of high-quality materials, which can ensure durability. Additionally, the soundbar is compatible with TV, phones, PCs, and laptops.

To recall, Blaupunkt recently introduced the SBA15 and SBA15GM soundbars with up to 2.5-inch dual speakers, 15W sound output, a 2,000mAh battery, and more. The SMA15 is priced at Rs 1,099 and the Blaupunkt SBA15GM retails at Rs 1,399.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt SBA25 soundbar is priced at Rs 1,899 and is available for purchase from Amazon India and the company’s website.

So, will you buy the new Blaupunkt SBA25 gaming soundbar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Buy Blaupunkt SBA25 via Amazon (Rs 1,899)