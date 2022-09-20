Blaupunkt 75-Inch 4K Android TV Launched in India; Check Details!

Blaupunkt has launched the new 75-inch 4K Smart TV in India. The TV comes with Android TV OS, Dolby Atmos, and more features. The new TV comes in after the recently announced 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch QLED TVs with Google TV in the country. Have a look at the details.

Blaupunkt 75-inch 4K TV: Specs and Features

The Blaupunkt 75-inch TV comes with a bezel-less design and supports a 4K screen resolution. The display supports a peak brightness of 550 nits and Dolby Vision.

Coming to the audio part, the TV provides a sound output of 60W and comes with support for DTS TruSurround sound technology, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience.

It runs Android TV 10 and provides access to over 6000 Plus apps and games, along with support for Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony LIV. Users can also use the Google Play Store and watch over 5,00,000 TV shows.

The 4K Smart TV comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While the processor details remain unknown, it could be a quad-core processor. There’s support for Google Assistant and a digital noise filter.

Price and Availability

The new Blaupunkt 4K TV retails at Rs 84,999 and will be available as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, starting September 23.

Speaking of which, Blaupunkt’s recently QLED TVs, along with other models will get discounts during the sale. The Blaupunkt 50-inch model will be available at Rs 34,999 (original price, Rs 36,999), 55-inch model at Rs 40,999 (original price, Rs 44,999), and 65-inch model at Rs 60,999 (original price, Rs 62,999). Here’s a look at the discounted prices of other models.

Do let us know if you end up buying any of the TVs mentioned above in the comments below.