Blaupunkt 4K QLED TVs Launched with Google TV in India

Blaupunkt, in collaboration with its licensee in India, Super Plastronics, has launched three new QLED TVs in India. These new TV models come with support for Google TV, Dolby Atmos, and more. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Blaupunkt 4K QLED TVs: Specs and Features

The new Blaupunkt TVs come in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three are 4K OLED TVs with a bezel-less and Airslim design. The display support 1.1 billion colors, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. While the 50-inch and 55-inch models come with 550 nits of peak brightness, the 65-inch variant has 600 nits of brightness.

For the audio part, there is a 60W Dolby stereo box speaker with four installed speakers, support for DTS TruSurround sound technology, along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus. The TV also gets CyberSound Gen 2.0 for the surround sound experience.

The new QLED TVs get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There’s support for Google Assistant and remote control with Far Field Voice Control so that you can give voice commands to your TV. The remote also has dedicated buttons to access Netflix, Prime, Youtube, and Google Play. You can access more than 10,000 apps and popular OTT platforms too.

The Blaupunkt QLED TVs also come with Bluetooth version 5.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and Digital Noise Filter. Additionally, there’s support for MEMC, Kids mode, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and more.

Price and Availability

The Blaupunkt QLED TVs are priced at Rs 36,999 (50-inch), Rs 44,999 (55-inch), and Rs 62,999. All three models will be up for grabs during Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Specials sale.