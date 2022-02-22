BGMI Scavenger Hunt Contest Goes Live; Here’s How to Get Royal Pass 8 for Free!

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, recently added its paid seasonal battle pass called the Royal Pass 8 as part of its Month 8 of Cycle 2 Season 4. Krafton, the publisher of the uber-popular mobile title, added various new in-game items to collect for those who buy the Royal Pass. However, there is a chance for you to win all the new items like gun and vehicle skins and other in-game cosmetics free of cost. Here’s how.

Krafton Announces BGMI Scavenger Hunt

Following the recent update that brought the Royal Pass 8 along with the new map Santorini, Krafton has announced an official Scavenger Hunt contest for BGMI players across India. The contest will provide 20 lucky winners the Royal Pass 8 free of charge.

Royale Pass 8 includes numerous in-game items and rewards like BP (in-game currency), Slobby Shirt and Pant, Eagle’s Will skin for UMP-45, the Show Off emote, Shots Fired Parachute skin, Supply Coupon Scraps, and more. Players can also spend 360 UC (in-game currency) to upgrade to the Elite Pass or 960 UC for the Elite Pass Plus to earn exclusive perks and rewards.

It is worth mentioning that the BGMI title on your device should be updated to the latest version (v1.8.5) to play the Scavenger Hunt. This update brings the new 8 x 8 Santorini map, which was added for the Team Death Match (TDM) mode. With that out of the way, let’s check out the steps to get the BGMI Royal Pass for free.

How to Win the Royal Pass 8 in BGMI

Now, to win the Royal Pass 8 in BGMI for free, follow the steps right below.

Follow the official BGMI account on Instagram.

Now, after you update your game, play the new 8×8 TDM mode in the new Santorini map .

. While playing on the new map, locate the “RPM8” logo , which is hidden somewhere in Santorini.

, which is hidden somewhere in Santorini. When you find it, take a screenshot of it and highlight it in the image.

and highlight it in the image. Share the screenshot on your Instagram profile and tag Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Instagram account.

and tag Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Instagram account. Then fill out this form, and you’re done!

Following these steps, you will be registered for the BGMI Scavenger Hunt contest. As mentioned earlier, among all the registered players, 20 lucky winners will receive the Royal Pass 8 in the inventory of their BGMI account.

So, if you are a BGMI fan, join the Scavenger Hunt contest right now. It is currently live with BGMI’s latest 1.8.5 update and will continue till February 23, which is tomorrow. So, hurry up!