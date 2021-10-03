Home News Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and ACs
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and ACs

author-Beebom StaffBeebom Staff -
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event is currently underway and we have already covered the best deals and offers you can get on smart TVs in India. Now, for those looking to buy a new home appliance, be it washing machine, air conditioner (AC), or refrigerator, we have you covered in this curated guide.

In addition to the discounts being offered by the e-commerce giant on these home appliances, you can avail additonal flat discount of Rs. 1,500 on HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions (on minimum spending of Rs. 30,000). You can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1,750 apart from the flat discount, further reducing the price during the ongoing Amazon sale.

So without further ado, check out the best deals and offers available on washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs in India:

Best Discount Offers on Washing Machines

AmazonBasics 6.5 kg FA Top Load Washing Machine
  • Original Price: ₹11,999
  • LED display panel
  • 10 wash programs
  • 700 RPM spinning speed
₹9,799 (18% off)
Buy on Amazon
IFB 6.5kg FA Top Loading Washing Machine
  • Original Price: ₹16,490
  • 720 rpm spin speed
  • 8 wash programs
  • 3D wash system, lint filter
₹14,690 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon
Samsung 6.5 kg FA Top Loading Washing Machine
  • Original Price: ₹14,990
  • 6 Wash Programs
  • 680RPM spinning speed
  • Intuitive LED panel, India-specific features
₹12,790 (15% off)
Buy on Amazon
Whirlpool 7kg Royal Plus FA Washing Machine
  • Original Price: ₹16,990
  • 12 Wash Programs
  • Power Scrub Technology
  • LED Digital display
₹14,740 (13% off)
Buy on Amazon
Bosch 7kg FA Front Loading Washing Machine
  • Original Price: ₹31,990
  • 1200 RPM Spinning Speed
  • 15 wash programs
  • Anti Tangle, Anti Vibration
₹26,990 (16% off)
Buy on Amazon

Best Discount Offers on Refrigerators

LG 190L Single Door Refrigerator
  • Original Price: ₹17,490
  • affordable and stylish
  • 167.5L food, 22.5L freezer
  • toughened glass shelf
₹14,990 (14% off)
Buy on Amazon
Whirlpool 340L Double Door Refrigerator
  • Original Price: ₹34,490
  • 5-in-1 cooling modes
  • Adaptive intelligence tech
  • Fresh flow air tower, micro block
₹30,490 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon
Haier 258L Double Door Refrigerator
  • Original Price: ₹23,790
  • Twin inverter Compressor
  • movable ice tray, PUF insulation
₹20,990 (12% off)
Buy on Amazon
Godrej 236L Double Door Refrigerator
  • Original Price: ₹19,290
  • frost-free, auto defrost
  • energy efficient, silent
  • veggies tray, toughened glass shelves
₹16,990 (12% off)
Buy on Amazon
AmazonBasics 564L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator
  • Original Price: ₹51,999
  • Water dispenser, Auto defrost
  • in-built LED display panel
  • precise temperature control
₹46,949 (10% off)
Buy on Amazon

Best Discount Offers on Air Conditioners (AC)

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC (2021)`
  • Original Price: ₹40,990
  • Suitable for mid-size rooms
  • 4-in-1 cooling modes
  • PM2.5 and HD dual filtration
₹36,490 (11% off)
Buy on Amazon
Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (2021)
  • Original Price: ₹38,990
  • beautiful flower design
  • Turbo Cool, Auto Clean
  • Anti-bacteria filter
₹33,990 (13% off)
Buy on Amazon
Voltas 1.4 Ton Split Adjustable AC
  • Original Price: ₹32,990
  • choose 1 Ton and 1.4 Ton mode
  • good cooling, dehumidifier
  • lowest-noise operation
₹27,990 (15% off)
Buy on Amazon
Blue Star 0.8 Tons Split AC
  • Original Price: ₹27,990
  • Turbo Cool, Eco Mode
  • Two-way auto swing
  • Hidden light-up display
₹23,990 (14% off)
Buy on Amazon
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Split AC
  • Original Price: ₹30,990
  • Turbo Cool, Dehumidifier
  • HEPA filter, self clean
  • Intellisense Inverter tech
₹26,790 (14% off)
Buy on Amazon

Apart from these large appliances, you could also check out the best deals and offers on TWS earbuds and discounts on laptops available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. So, are you planning to buy anything this festive sale season? Do let us know in the comments section below.

