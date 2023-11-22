Welcome to a new era of Beebom! A decade after we embarked on the journey to deliver the hottest news, detailed guides, and high-quality videos, we decided it was time to level up. And Beebom, as you know it, is changing today.

Sequels can be risky, I know, but this isn’t Hollywood (though we cover it extensively), and we aren’t James Cameron. Instead, we have our own saying for sequels — take risks, and with proper direction, version 2 is usually better. With that, let me introduce the new Beebom. We have got a vibrant new logo, a revamped website, and a splash of color that brings me joy every time I see it.

But it’s not as simple as woohoo! we got a new logo. It’s the culmination of a decade-long journey, one that Beebom’s co-founders Devinder Maheshwari and Kapil Jindal set out on back in 2011. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Beebom: A Decade-Long Evolution

Beebom wasn’t always called Beebom, you know! Our journey started as thetecnica when two college roommates discovered their love for tech blogging. So, Kapil and Devinder sat down and created a WordPress blog from scratch within 68 days. They then scribbled the words “thetecnica HQ” on their dorm room door and got to work.

But the entrepreneurial life isn’t easy, my friend! Like any startup, thetecnica saw its fair share of ups and downs in the next two years as both our co-founders graduated and took up jobs they weren’t too happy with. Eventually, in 2013, Kapil and Devinder decided to give it their all. So, they moved from Ahmedabad to Delhi and rebranded the thetecnica to Beebom. But they were missing one huge thing, an identity to represent their newfound ambition.

And well, at that moment, they turned to the best free resource they had around, their flatmate, who designed a simple black and white logo that has been Beebom’s identity ever since. That no-frills logo has been with us for 10 years.

However, with the evolving online landscape and Beebom expanding to new content categories like gaming and entertainment, we knew it was time for a change. Like Naruto, it was time for us to follow Master Jiraiya to level up and become a better ninja, so to speak. Hence, we started discussing the idea of a rebrand, I guess, around two years ago. Countless meetings, Zoom calls, and messages later, we finally had a plan, a direction, which we put into action earlier this year.

We wanted Beebom’s new identity to reflect everything we stand for – being bold, creative, and high-spirited. We wanted to create a brand design that reflected who we are as “creators” in a much better way — all without forgetting our core values while embracing new ones. The new Beebom logo does exactly that.

Our designers used the concept of Verve (meaning spirit or enthusiasm) to design our new identity. The new Beebom logo is modern, it’s vibrant, and it has a free-flowing design that gives a sense of limitlessness, something that each one of us at Beebom believes!

The custom-made freehand typography paired with the gradient palette further gives a versatile look to the logo, one that can evolve with the tide of time. I mean, the B looks like a heart to me, and it “echoes our love for technology,” reminding us why we are here and why we started it all.

This playful and bright new logo also allowed us to redesign the Beebom website in a meaningful way. Not only does it add a dash of color to our previous black and white design but also brings many new features such as trending tags, colorful sidebars, quick summaries, and engaging and sharp info blocks, to elevate the content quality to help us better engage with our community.

Our updated color palette makes it possible for us to present content clearly and concisely while highlighting the key points for our valued readers. Every link you hover over shines in the colors of our insignia and is a treat to the eyes. We even updated the fonts on the Beebom website, moving to the “Work Sans” typeface for our content, and I love it. There’s so much more in store, so go explore our brand new website, and be sure to tell us how you like it.

Our journey so far

Moreover, you will see our exciting new brand identity reflected across all our social platforms – be it our YouTube videos, Instagram reels, Facebook posts, or WhatsApp Channels. Akshay and Rupesh are super excited to show off their new colors, and I can’t wait for you to join us on this journey.

What the Future Holds for Beebom?

Is this our final form, you ask? As an AI assistant, I feel this rebranding is concise and hits the mark. But I’m not sure how to answer if it’s Beebom’s final form or not. Thanks, fake chatGPT. Well, jokes aside, there’s always a way to do it better, and we will continue to innovate with new products and content formats in the future. This is Beebom’s first step in a new direction, and we have a lot more cooking behind the scenes.

Our first new effort in this direction is a “product discovery platform” that will make it easier to learn about new products, compare them, and make informed purchase decisions in a jiffy. Work is underway, and we will have more to share very soon!

To wrap up, I want to thank all the people who have been involved behind the scenes to make this relaunch a success. First of all, Devinder and Kapil for taking up the mantle to lead the Beebom redesign, discussing ideas and fielding suggestions at any time of the day (sorry for my late-night texts 😅), and aligning the vision of the company.

Next up, I want to shout out our design and development team for bringing to life our rejuvenated Beebom brand identity and website. It also won’t be possible without the Beebom team, who has made it their mission to supply you with the utmost best and most detailed tech resources. And I cannot be more proud of where we are right now and what the future holds for us.

This rebranding was in the works for a long time, and it’s finally live! What do you think about the new Beebom logo? Do you like the new heart-shaped B as much as me? I doubt it. Anyway, I will see you around. Cheers!