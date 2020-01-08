With technology giants nixing the headphone jack from their flagship smartphones and accessory makers cutting the cord, one of most hotly-anticipated truly wireless earbuds have now stepped into the scene. Audio-Technica has finally launched the ATH-ANC300TW, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Audio-Technica made us wait an eternity for this day but it’s finally here. The renowned headphone maker has set its sight on the Apple AirPods Pro, which launched earlier last year, with ANC support and an exorbitant $249 price tag. You can pick the well-received Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds for 20 bucks less.

The ATH-ANC300TW earbuds, as seen below, feature an in-ear design (way better than plastic earbuds, comparable to AirPods Pro) and look rather bulky in press renders. You would have to go hands-on with them to know better. You get 4 silicone eartips options, and the earbuds have an IPX2 water-resistance rating.

The earbuds feature 5.8mm Dynamic drivers with DLC-coated (diamond-like carbon) diaphragm to offer a high-fidelity audio experience – with punchy bass. These also come equipped with the company’s own Quietpoint active noise-cancellation technology and Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus. The latter offers low-latency feature for stable connection and supports aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

The ATH-ANC300TW is compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app, which allows you to pick from among 3 noise-cancellation modes — Airplane, On-the-go, and Office/ Study.

Audio-Technica promises that the earbuds will provide you 4.5-hours of playback time, which can be extended to 18 hours with the massive charging case. The charging case is said to weigh around 50 grams, which means it is pocketable but looks huge in the press renders (as seen above). Now, that’s way less as compared to the AirPods Pro, which are rated at up to 24 hours by Apple.

So, are you one of those audiophiles who have been waiting on Audio-Technica to launch their truly wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments down below.