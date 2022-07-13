Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28

Asus has revealed that it will launch the new Zenfone 9 on July 28. The phone will succeed last year’s Zenfone 8, which came with flagship specs and a compact design. The Zenfone 9 is also expected to follow the same design ethos. Here’s what else to expect.

Asus Zenfone 9 Coming This Month

Asus will launch the Zenfone 9 in Berlin, New York, and Taipei on July 28 at 9 pm UTC+8 (6:30 pm IST). You can expect the company to live-stream the launch via its YouTube and social media channels. There’s no word on when it will reach India, though. We can’t wait to share this exciting news with you – we’ll be live on July 28 at 9.00 p.m. (UTC+8) to reveal the most grabbable Zenfone 9 ever!



Save the date 👉 https://t.co/E7CuOIAvoE— ASUS (@ASUS) July 13, 2022

While Asus hasn’t revealed much about the device, it doesn’t confirm that it will be a compact phone with “big possibilities.” Hence, we can expect the phone to feature high-end specs, much like the Zenfone 8. It remains to be seen if there’s a Zenfone 9 Flip too.

The phone also appeared in a recently leaked promo video (via TechGoing), which revealed a few details to expect. It is said that the Zenfone 9 will feature a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. To recall, the Zenfone 8 had a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The device is also speculated to come with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and Gimbal support. Details on other cameras remain unknown but the phone could house two at the back. A 4,300mAh battery is also rumored but we don’t have details on the device’s fast charging capabilities. Additionally, it could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP68 water resistance, Android 12, stereo speakers, and more. Asus could also sell a phone cover with a kickstand alongside.

Other details are still under the wraps and we will have to wait for more details to appear. This is expected to happen almost daily before Asus officially launches the Zenfone 9. So, stay tuned for more updates on this.