Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop Launched in India

After introducing its foldable laptop in September, Asus has now brought it to India. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold is touted as the world’s first 17-inch foldable laptop and comes with some premium specs like the presence of the 12th Gen Intel processor. Check out the details below.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold: Price and Availability

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold retails at Rs 3,29,990 and will be available via ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Asus exclusive and authorized stores.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold: Specs and Features

The Zenbook 17 Fold gets a 17.3-inch touch screen with an aspect ratio of 4:3, a screen resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels, 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. This is when the display is unfolded. When folded, it will be a 12.5-inch with an aspect ratio of 2:3 and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels.

The folding nature enables various modes like Desktop, Laptop (with and without the Bluetooth keyboard), Tablet, Reader, and Extended. There’s support for the ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard, which comes with up to 24 hours of battery life, Bluetooth support, charging via USB-C, and hotkeys for different functionalities.

As for the internals, there’s the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor with Iris Xe graphics. The laptop has support for 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe storage. Port assortment includes 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Zenbook 17 Fold comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, and MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification.

It has a 75Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs Windows 11 Home. There’s a 5MP HD IR front camera with ASUS Adaptive Lock to lock or dim the screen for security and increased battery life. The camera also supports ASUS 3D Noise Reduction technology and AI features for convenient video calling sessions. Additionally, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features quad speakers with Smart AMP and MyASUS apps like ScreenXpert 3.