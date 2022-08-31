Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Foldable Laptop Announced

Asus has introduced the world’s first foldable OLED laptop called the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The foldable laptop tries to cash in on the hype of foldable devices and aims to provide a “balance between mobility and productivity.” Here’s a look at its price, features, and more.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Specs and Features

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a 17.3-inch 4:3 2.5K touch screen display, which when folded, will make room for two 12.5-inch 3:2 screens. The folded state provides a compact and portable laptop. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, and is PANTONE-Validated. It also has the TÜV Rheinland certification.

It has a 180-degree hinge, which is claimed to withstand over 30,000 open-close cycles. The ability fold allows for several modes, namely, Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode, and Extended mode. The foldable laptop also gets MIL-STD-810H US certification.

As for what’s under the hood, the laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, along with the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1GB of PCIe SSD storage. There’s a 75Whr battery onboard with support for USB-C Easy Charge fast charging.

For audio needs, the Zenbook 17 Fold features HARMAN Kardon’s quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C to USB Type-A 65W adapter, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.2.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED gets an IR HD camera with ASUS AdaptiveLock and the new Intel Visual Sensing Controller chip. It supports fast face unlocking, the ability to detect if the user is away from the laptop, and an integrated color sensor. The 5MP web camera supports ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology.

The laptop comes with a Bluetooth-enabled Asus ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard has dished mechanical keys that have a key travel of 1.4mm. It runs Windows 11 Pro topped with MyAsus apps like Asus ScreenXpert 3 and exclusive Mode Switcher apps.

Price and Availability

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop retails at $3,499 (~ Rs 2,78,000) and will be available in Quarter 4, 2022 globally.

There’s no word on its availability in India as of now.