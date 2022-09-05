Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Gaming Laptop Launched in India

After announcing it back in May, Asus has a new gaming laptop as part of the ROG Strix Scar series in India. The new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition (SE) comes with the new Intel 12th Gen HX series processor, a 240Hz QHD display, and more performance-centric features. Here are the details.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE: Specs and Features

The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE comes with the new covert design, which includes the specially developed invisible ink on the aluminum lid. This is visible with a bundled UV flashlight. Along with this, there’s the Dot matrix design on the lid and a wraparound light bar with higher LED density and additional LEDs.

The ROG slash patterns also include some easter eggs about the Citadel game. The laptop also comes with customizable Armor caps that can be 3D-printed too and also has a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

It sports a 17.3-inch IPS WQHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s support for Dolby Vision and HDR and AdaptiveSync.

The laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Core i9-12950HX CPU, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU (with up to a 175W max TGP). The Strix Scar 17 SE gets 32GB of DDR5 RAM (upgradeable up to 64GB) and up to 4TB PCIe 4 x 4 SSD storage.

A 90Whr battery backs up the laptop, which supports a 330W adaptor. Ports-wise, there are 2 USB 3.2 ports, an audio jack, a Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 port, a Type-C with USB 3.2 port, a power input port, an HDMI 2.1, a Keystone, and a fast Ethernet controller.

The Strix Scar 17 SE comes with a new Vapor Chamber cooling system, which includes the Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme Liquid metal for both the CPU and the GPU. Additionally, there’s support for the MUX Switch for performance boost and reduced latencies during gaming, along with 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos. The speakers also support Smart Amplifier Technology and AI noise-canceling technology.

Price and Availability

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition comes with a starting price of Rs 3,59,990 and will be available to buy via Asus’ website, Amazon India, Flipkart, Asus Exclusive/ROG Stores, Croma, and more leading retail outlets.