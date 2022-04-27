Asus Launches New BR1100 Laptops with Intel Celeron CPU, 10-Hour Battery Life in India

After refreshing its ROG Strix and TUF laptops with Intel and AMD’s latest components in India, Asus has now launched two new affordable laptops for students and children. The new Asus BR1100 series brings two laptops, including a 2-in-1 device, to India. These can be upgraded to Windows 11, offer a long battery life, and come with various privacy features. Check out the details below.

Asus BR1100 Laptops: Specs and Features

The Asus BR1100 series includes the BR1100CKA and the BR1100FKA laptops, both of which sport an 11.6-inch HD LED display with TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification. While the BR1100CKA comes in a traditional laptop-like form factor, the BR1100FKA is a 2-in-1 device and hence, comes with a touch-enabled screen with stylus support.

Now, as the laptops are designed for children, they are MIL-STD-810 certified for drop protection. Furthermore, there is a 3DNR webcam with a built-in privacy shutter on both models. However, the 2-in-1 BR1100FKA has an additional 13MP camera at the back.

Under the hood, the BR1100 laptops are powered by the 10nm Intel Celeron N4500 CPU that can clock up to 2.8GHz. They also come with Intel UHD graphics to deliver decent graphical performance. As for the memory, they come with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB PCIe 3.0 SSD (upgradeable by up to 2TB), which is commendable as most laptops in the segment offer HDD or eMMC storage. There is also a 42Whr battery inside, which can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Coming to the I/O ports, the Asus BR1100 models come with an array of ports and physical buttons. There is a USB-C port with charging support, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, an AC port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops also come with a physical power button and volume rockers. Other than these, the devices support Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth version 4.2 technologies for wireless communications.

The BR1100 laptops can also be opened up pretty easily, thanks to a repair-friendly design. They run Windows 10 Home. However, both models can be upgraded to the latest Windows 11 platform. You can check out our latest video on the new Asus BR1100 laptops right below to get more details about them.

Additionally, the new Asus laptops support Copper Vapour Chamber cooling technology, AI noise-canceling technology with dual-array microphones for interruption-free video calls, ASUS Antibacterial Guard, and more.

Price and Availability

The Asus BR1100 laptops are priced pretty aggressively in India. While the traditional BR1100CKA model comes for Rs 24,999, the 2-in-1 BR1100FKA is priced at Rs 29,999. They are currently available to buy on Flipkart.