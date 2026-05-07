Arc Raiders Devs Is Finally Addressing The Cheater Problem Plaguing the Game

Embark Studios has officially broken its silence regarding the cheating epidemic that has been frustrating the Arc Raiders community as of late. The developers have revealed a brand new blog related to the Arc Raiders cheaters and Anti-Cheat systems, detailing a strategy designed to promote fair play and discourage hackers.

Arc Raiders Devs Reveal New Measures to Crack Down on Cheaters

In a new blog post from Embark Studios, the developers reveal that the fight against Arc Raiders cheaters is a “studio-wide effort,” with kernel-level protection at the heart of this post-Riven Tides update initiative. The blog post states how “Kernel-level detection is a necessity because most commercial cheats operate within that space. Without it, we’d have little to no visibility into the tools doing the most damage.” The developers then confirmed that they are “testing a new kernel-level solution that we expect will sharpen both detection and precision.”

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The most significant revelation in the blog post is Embark’s partnership with Anybrain, a specialist in AI-driven fair play, on the Arc Raiders anti-cheat. The blog post reads, “On the ML side, input telemetry analysis has become one of our most effective tools. We’ve trained and deployed a set of models dedicated to this, and we’ve been working with Anybrain on this research since the start.”

Unlike traditional anti-cheat systems, which look for specific software signatures, the Arc Raiders ML models analyze input patterns to determine “intent.” In reference to this, Embark reveals, “The signal we care about is intent. Our systems analyze telemetry and communication patterns to distinguish legitimate accessibility use from abuse.” This is a clear step-up from the previous 3-strike system Embark implemented with the Arc Raiders 1.13.0 update.

The developers also discussed how automated anti-cheat systems can sometimes cause innocent players to get caught in the crossfire. Acknowledging this, Embark revealed how “Every ban appeal is reviewed by a person on our team. The process isn’t automated, and we keep refining it as we learn more about the cases that come through.” While the developers admitted this can lead to slower response times and “pre-written responses” when dealing with Arc enemies, they argued that human agents are necessary to “ensure fair gameplay and to test and refine the systems.”

With the Riven Tides update now live and the Arc Raiders player base growing, Embark Studios seems like it’s determined that the game won’t turn into another story of a great game ruined by the lack of security measures.

How do you feel about the new measures taken by Embark Studios to combat cheaters in the Rust Belt? Tell us in the comments below!