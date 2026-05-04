Arc Raiders is Changing Prices Globally in Upcoming Patch

With the Raiders continuing to deploy to the Rust Belt after the Riven Tides update, Embark Studios has just announced a significant recalibration of Arc Raiders’ regional prices. The changes aim to address global economic shifts and maintain Embark’s commitment to “fair pricing” for players all over the world. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unlike many live-service titles that set a static global price point pegged to the US Dollar, Embark Studios has utilized a dynamic regional pricing model since Arc Raiders’ launch in October 2025. According to the developers, the latest overhaul in Arc Raiders’ regional pricing is a response to fluctuating currency values against the US Dollar.

Image Credit: Discord

Revealing the pricing overhaul, Embark’s Community Lead Oscar Lundberg stated on the game’s official Discord server: “Some of you will notice slight changes in pricing following a change going live today! As ARC Raiders has regional pricing, these changes will happen from time to time to ensure that our regional pricing follows the current economic trends and ensure fair pricing across the globe.”

This move follows a major precedent set shortly after Arc Raiders’ initial release, where Embark lowered prices for the game in emerging markets like India and Brazil to make the game more accessible. While the studio has not specified which regions would see price increases or decreases this time, it looks like Embark wants the cost of surviving ARC enemies to feel equitable, regardless of where you are playing from.

According to Lundberg, the price overhaul is a key administrative change before the 1.27 update for the game, which is slated for May 5, 2026. Update 1.27 will serve as a refinement patch following the massive Riven Tides update that was released last week.

The changes in ARC Raiders regional pricing also come at a pivotal time for the game. Despite the game being one of the most successful extraction shooters in recent years, it has been facing “Mixed” reviews on Steam. By adjusting the prices, Embark seems to be reiterating its commitment to player goodwill and long-term sustainability, even as they try to strike the right live service balance.

Are you excited about the regional price changes coming to Arc Raiders? Tell us in the comments below!