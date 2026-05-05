Arc Raiders May 5 Patch Notes Fix Annoying Trigger Nades Problem and Turbine Attacks

Arc Raiders players are busy exploring the new coastal map, Riven Tides, that was added in the massive update last week. As usual, they began to encounter several issues with the ARC enemies and the new map as soon as the patch was pushed out. To address the bugs and glitches, devs have rolled out a new minor update today. Discover the complete Arc Raiders update 1.27.0 patch notes for May 5, 2026, here.

The latest Arc Raiders update (1.6 GB) has rolled out now across all platforms. There is no server downtime! So, restart your client and update the game before you hop back into the topside.

If you are looking for all the new balance changes made in the new follow-up update to Riven Tides, the new Arc Raiders patch notes are as follows:

Image Credit: Embark Studios

ARCs

Turbine attacks not visible from far away have been fixed.

Now, you can drop the carryable and fight off Ticks when you are attacked while carrying something.

Visibility on proximity mines deployed from the Turbine has been adjusted.

The quality of Turbine landing behaviour is improved to mitigate instances of poor landing zone selection, such as treetops.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused game sounds to be quieted by the Turbine’s sound effects.

Increased the distance from which a Turbine can be heard.

Fixed an issue where vegetation-heavy areas on Riven Tides lacked audio feedback when moving or shooting.

Fixed audio and animation issues when trying to very quickly use items.

Cosmetics

Updated Howdy emote so it’s available while sprinting.

The Rachetta outfit’s bright colors are now more accurate.

Maps

Riven Tides

Fixed the “Field Depot” POI not counting for the “Off the Radar” quest.

Fixed several floating and buried fruit baskets.

Fixed a spot where players could fall through the floor.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Stella Montis

Fixed the missing collision on the wall that allowed ARC enemies and players to shoot through it.

Utility

Trigger Nades

Fixed a recently introduced bug that allowed players to trigger the grenades in Arc Raiders instantly when thrown.

Progression

Fixed the information in the Late Departure window so it accurately displays the Catch Up Rewards.

In addition, the new Corsaro Set is now available for purchase in the shop. Devs are actively collecting all constructive feedback from players for the Riven Tides update. So, they are planning to make further balancing adjustments to improve upon the changes introduced in the Riven Tides update. So, stay tuned for yet another Arc Raiders patch notes, possibly releasing next week.

That said, what do you think about the new changes to Trigger Nade and ARC enemies? Let us know in the comments below.