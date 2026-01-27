Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.13.0: Solo vs Squads, Bird City, New Augments, and More

The first major update in Arc Raiders for 2026 is here, and it brings a massive list of bug fixes and new content to the game. Heavy sandstorms continue to batter the surface as flocks of birds gather around Buried City chimneys, quietly hoarding shiny secrets. So, if you are looking to get into a new challenge, Arc Raiders Headwings Update is a perfect starting point. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes for January 27, 2026.

The Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.13.0 are now live. On consoles, the update size is smaller than on PC. The update brings massive changes with bug fixes, but no new Arc Raiders weapons or ARC enemies arrive. So, what comes with the update? Let’s find out below.

Before we jump into the full patch notes for the Arc Raiders Headwinds update 1.13.0, here are the key highlights:

Solo vs Squads matchmaking added for high-level PvP-focused players

New Trophy Display long term project with unique cosmetic rewards

Bird City map condition introduced for Buried City, with rooftop-focused combat

Open Parties and expanded squad invite options added

Two new Epic Augments and seven new quests are available

Major ARC behavior improvements and enemy fixes

Stella Montis Seed Vault extraction exploit fixed

Anti cheat three strike ban system now rolling out

Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes introduce new high-risk systems, long-term progression, and evolving map conditions that change how Expeditions play out. The focus is on rewarding skilled Raiders while reshaping Buried City and late-game encounters.

Solo vs Squads

Added a new Solo vs Squads matchmaking option for experienced PvP focused players

Available to Solo Raiders level 40 and above

Toggle appears above matchmaking and places solo players into the Squads queue

Grants a 20 percent XP bonus at end of round on both successful extract and defeat

Trophy Display

Added a new long term ARC hunting project

Requires submitting ARC parts from increasingly dangerous enemy groups

Built over five upgrade steps, similar to the Candleberry Project

Each step adds a new item to the Display Case

Rewards include blueprints and Raider Tokens

Full completion rewards: Howl emote Guitar 300,000 Coins

Project has no fixed end date

Not affected by Expedition resets

Bird City

Buried City gains a rotating map condition built around vertical pressure and rooftop combat. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes introduce birds, chimney nests, extra ziplines, and tighter player proximity.

Added a new permanent map condition exclusive to Buried City

Birds now nest in empty chimneys across the map

Nests may contain shiny trinkets

Bird City rotates in and out weekly

Added more bird traps and ziplines

Increased rooftop and vertical combat

Increased number of flying ARC

Higher player density around rooftops

New Items

Two Epic Augments have been added to expand late game build options and risk reward choices. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes continue pushing loadout depth for experienced players.

Added two new Epic Augments

New Quests

Added seven new quests

Open Parties

Added the option to set parties to open

Embark and platform friends can join seamlessly

Friends can queue into the lobby while the party is in a round

Squad Invites

Squadmates can now invite players to the party

Party leader restriction removed

Achievements

Fixed progress not tracking for Enemy of My Enemy

Fixed Hook, Line, and Sinker achievement tracking issues

ARC

Enemy traversal and behavior have been improved across multiple Arc Raiders ARC types. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes aim for more readable and consistent encounters.

General

Improved ARC traversal over obstacles

Leaper

Improved movement behavior after losing legs

Shredder

Dead Shredders are now correctly labeled as scavengeable when pinged

Snitch

Fixed Snitches aborting ARC calls when Lure Grenades are thrown

Snitches no longer emit sound after being destroyed

Spotter

Fixed Spotters following players into buildings and getting stuck

Tick

Added a short dodge roll window to remove Ticks after being grabbed

Audio

Fixed missing emote voice lines in store and customization previews

Fixed voice chat cutting out in some cases

Improved voice chat connection stability

Maps

Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes work on loot balance, collision fixes, and spawn adjustments that affect all major locations as Embark continues polishing overall map flow.

General

Reduced condition specific blueprint container spawns during: Electromagnetic Storm Hidden Bunker Locked Gate

Increased chances of finding higher tier weapons in weapon cases

Slightly reduced Matriarch and Queen unique part drop rates from armor pieces

Fixed multiple non interactable containers across all maps

Fixed raider hatch timing and camera lock issues

Dam Battlegrounds

Adjusted cliffs near the raider outpost tower to prevent players getting stuck

Improved elevator shaft collision in Dam Control Tower

Fixed collision issues inside Pattern House

Fixed unintended access to Water Treatment areas

Buried City

Removed an invisible wall beneath the highway

Removed the musical puzzle

Guitar is now purchasable at Shani’s

Spaceport

Fixed floating rocks and grass

Adjusted ARC spawn locations during Hidden Bunker events to avoid antenna spawns

Stella Montis

Fixed the Seed Vault extraction exploit

Updated Night Raid lighting with most lamps turned off

Fixed 40 locations where players could get stuck

Fixed Bastion spawning out of bounds and attacking through walls

Miscellaneous

Various crash fixes

Added mouse smoothing option

Added matchmaking delay option for stream sniping mitigation

Fixed aim assist inconsistencies across framerates

Fixed input registration issues above 30 FPS

Fixed trinket placement issues

Fixed sun lens flare appearing through thick clouds

Fireworks boxes now trigger when the deploying Raider is knocked out

Fixed graphics settings resetting on PS5

Lighting polish across multiple maps

Movement

Fixed temporary movement loss after network connection issues

Fixed ladder descent issues

Fixed automatic jumps when entering ladders while crouched

UI

Added full gamepad rebinding options

Improved VOIP UI clarity for push to talk and toggle modes

Fixed incorrect inventory value display during Expedition signup

Fixed stash weapons not appearing in upgrade screens

Fixed item amount display for non stackable rewards

Added party join notifications when a friend joins topside

Added Discord invite and join support for linked accounts

Utility

Fixed zipline anchor behavior on moving platforms

Improved stash organization when changing augments

Fixed double defibrillator revives restoring full HP

Quests

Added additional interactions to the final objective of the Groundbreaking quest

Anti Cheat

Implementing a three strike progressive ban system

Ban durations escalate from 30 days to 60 days to permanent bans

Known Issues

Solo vs Squads does not currently display an unlock notification at level 40

Some Raider Token cosmetics may be missing from customization menus until purchased

One Marco helmet variant may appear incorrect in menus but displays correctly in game

Some players may not receive a skill point as shown on the results screen

Restarting or playing another round resolves the skill point issue

That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.13.0. Are you excited for the major update from the Arc Raiders roadmap? Which part of the update are you excited to try out? Let us know in the comments below.