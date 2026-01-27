Arc Raiders Patch Notes for Update 1.13.0: Solo vs Squads, Bird City, New Augments, and More

The first major update in Arc Raiders for 2026 is here, and it brings a massive list of bug fixes and new content to the game. Heavy sandstorms continue to batter the surface as flocks of birds gather around Buried City chimneys, quietly hoarding shiny secrets. So, if you are looking to get into a new challenge, Arc Raiders Headwings Update is a perfect starting point. Here are the Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes for January 27, 2026.
Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0 Patch Note Highlights
The Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.13.0 are now live. On consoles, the update size is smaller than on PC. The update brings massive changes with bug fixes, but no new Arc Raiders weapons or ARC enemies arrive. So, what comes with the update? Let’s find out below.
Before we jump into the full patch notes for the Arc Raiders Headwinds update 1.13.0, here are the key highlights:
- Solo vs Squads matchmaking added for high-level PvP-focused players
- New Trophy Display long term project with unique cosmetic rewards
- Bird City map condition introduced for Buried City, with rooftop-focused combat
- Open Parties and expanded squad invite options added
- Two new Epic Augments and seven new quests are available
- Major ARC behavior improvements and enemy fixes
- Stella Montis Seed Vault extraction exploit fixed
- Anti cheat three strike ban system now rolling out
Full Arc Raiders Update 1.13.0 Patch Notes
Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes introduce new high-risk systems, long-term progression, and evolving map conditions that change how Expeditions play out. The focus is on rewarding skilled Raiders while reshaping Buried City and late-game encounters.
Solo vs Squads
- Added a new Solo vs Squads matchmaking option for experienced PvP focused players
- Available to Solo Raiders level 40 and above
- Toggle appears above matchmaking and places solo players into the Squads queue
- Grants a 20 percent XP bonus at end of round on both successful extract and defeat
Trophy Display
- Added a new long term ARC hunting project
- Requires submitting ARC parts from increasingly dangerous enemy groups
- Built over five upgrade steps, similar to the Candleberry Project
- Each step adds a new item to the Display Case
- Rewards include blueprints and Raider Tokens
- Full completion rewards:
- Howl emote
- Guitar
- 300,000 Coins
- Project has no fixed end date
- Not affected by Expedition resets
Bird City
Buried City gains a rotating map condition built around vertical pressure and rooftop combat. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes introduce birds, chimney nests, extra ziplines, and tighter player proximity.
- Added a new permanent map condition exclusive to Buried City
- Birds now nest in empty chimneys across the map
- Nests may contain shiny trinkets
- Bird City rotates in and out weekly
- Added more bird traps and ziplines
- Increased rooftop and vertical combat
- Increased number of flying ARC
- Higher player density around rooftops
New Items
Two Epic Augments have been added to expand late game build options and risk reward choices. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes continue pushing loadout depth for experienced players.
- Added two new Epic Augments
New Quests
- Added seven new quests
Open Parties
- Added the option to set parties to open
- Embark and platform friends can join seamlessly
- Friends can queue into the lobby while the party is in a round
Squad Invites
- Squadmates can now invite players to the party
- Party leader restriction removed
Achievements
- Fixed progress not tracking for Enemy of My Enemy
- Fixed Hook, Line, and Sinker achievement tracking issues
ARC
Enemy traversal and behavior have been improved across multiple Arc Raiders ARC types. Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes aim for more readable and consistent encounters.
General
- Improved ARC traversal over obstacles
Leaper
- Improved movement behavior after losing legs
Shredder
- Dead Shredders are now correctly labeled as scavengeable when pinged
Snitch
- Fixed Snitches aborting ARC calls when Lure Grenades are thrown
- Snitches no longer emit sound after being destroyed
Spotter
- Fixed Spotters following players into buildings and getting stuck
Tick
- Added a short dodge roll window to remove Ticks after being grabbed
Audio
- Fixed missing emote voice lines in store and customization previews
- Fixed voice chat cutting out in some cases
- Improved voice chat connection stability
Maps
Arc Raiders update 1.13.0 patch notes work on loot balance, collision fixes, and spawn adjustments that affect all major locations as Embark continues polishing overall map flow.
General
- Reduced condition specific blueprint container spawns during:
- Electromagnetic Storm
- Hidden Bunker
- Locked Gate
- Increased chances of finding higher tier weapons in weapon cases
- Slightly reduced Matriarch and Queen unique part drop rates from armor pieces
- Fixed multiple non interactable containers across all maps
- Fixed raider hatch timing and camera lock issues
Dam Battlegrounds
- Adjusted cliffs near the raider outpost tower to prevent players getting stuck
- Improved elevator shaft collision in Dam Control Tower
- Fixed collision issues inside Pattern House
- Fixed unintended access to Water Treatment areas
Buried City
- Removed an invisible wall beneath the highway
- Removed the musical puzzle
- Guitar is now purchasable at Shani’s
Spaceport
- Fixed floating rocks and grass
- Adjusted ARC spawn locations during Hidden Bunker events to avoid antenna spawns
Stella Montis
- Fixed the Seed Vault extraction exploit
- Updated Night Raid lighting with most lamps turned off
- Fixed 40 locations where players could get stuck
- Fixed Bastion spawning out of bounds and attacking through walls
Miscellaneous
- Various crash fixes
- Added mouse smoothing option
- Added matchmaking delay option for stream sniping mitigation
- Fixed aim assist inconsistencies across framerates
- Fixed input registration issues above 30 FPS
- Fixed trinket placement issues
- Fixed sun lens flare appearing through thick clouds
- Fireworks boxes now trigger when the deploying Raider is knocked out
- Fixed graphics settings resetting on PS5
- Lighting polish across multiple maps
Movement
- Fixed temporary movement loss after network connection issues
- Fixed ladder descent issues
- Fixed automatic jumps when entering ladders while crouched
UI
- Added full gamepad rebinding options
- Improved VOIP UI clarity for push to talk and toggle modes
- Fixed incorrect inventory value display during Expedition signup
- Fixed stash weapons not appearing in upgrade screens
- Fixed item amount display for non stackable rewards
- Added party join notifications when a friend joins topside
- Added Discord invite and join support for linked accounts
Utility
- Fixed zipline anchor behavior on moving platforms
- Improved stash organization when changing augments
- Fixed double defibrillator revives restoring full HP
Quests
- Added additional interactions to the final objective of the Groundbreaking quest
Anti Cheat
- Implementing a three strike progressive ban system
- Ban durations escalate from 30 days to 60 days to permanent bans
Known Issues
- Solo vs Squads does not currently display an unlock notification at level 40
- Some Raider Token cosmetics may be missing from customization menus until purchased
- One Marco helmet variant may appear incorrect in menus but displays correctly in game
- Some players may not receive a skill point as shown on the results screen
- Restarting or playing another round resolves the skill point issue
That ends the full Arc Raiders patch notes for update 1.13.0.