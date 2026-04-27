Arc Raiders Riven Tides Update Patch Notes: New Map, ARC Turbine Enemy, and More

The most-awaited Arc Raiders Riven Tides update is almost here. Every raider has been eyeing this particular update that marks the conclusion of the Escalation roadmap. To reveal plenty of new content arriving in the patch, devs have released a new Arc Raiders Riven Tides patch notes blog. Find out what’s included in the new update right here.

The Arc Raiders Riven Tides update will go live on April 28, 2026, at 2:00 AM PDT (or 5:00 AM EDT). A new map, ARC enemy, event, etc., is here as part of the Riven Tides update. Thus, here is everything new added to Arc Raiders in the Riven Tides update as per the latest patch notes:

New Map: Riven Tides

Image Credit: Embark Studios

As confirmed earlier, the new map, Riven Tides in Arc Raiders, is here, and it is located on the western coast of the Rust Belt. The new Arc Raiders map is based on a coastal area that was abandoned not just once but twice. The map is home to a deserted resort and a massive dockyard. Raiders can look forward to scavenging these areas in the shoreline for incredible amounts of loot.

New ARC Enemy: ARC Turbine

Image Credit: Embark Studios

As you head into the new Riven Tides map to explore, make sure to look up the skies. You will see a massive hot air baloon-esque machine, and it is the new ARC enemy called the ARC Turbine. It is claimed to be a docile ARC, but its defensive capabilities are stated to be “brutal.” According to the descriptions, this new ARC enemy will be a unique ARC in the game.

New Minor Map Condition: Beachcombing

Image Credit: Embark Studios

The previous Flashpoint update introduced the Close Scrutiny map condition, and the Riven Tides update is introducing a new minor map condition called “Beachcombing.” Using a new device called Dockmaster’s Detector, players can discover the buried loot hidden under the sands of the shoreline. This device is confirmed to occupy a weapon slot during a game, so keep this in mind before you grab one in the game.

New Items: Crash Mat and Powered Descender

Crash Mat and Powered Descender, two new items that can negate fall damage in Arc Raiders, are being added in the Arc Raiders Riven Tides update.”Getting from A to B is never an easy feat in the Rust Belt, but it’s even harder when A is 100 feet high and B is the hard, splatty ground. With two new fall mitigation items, skillful Raiders can learn to defy gravity, as long as they remain focused.”

New Event: Last Resort

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Similar to the Flickering Flames, a new event, “Last Resort,” takes place in Arc Raiders in the Riven Tides update. Players are required to collect miniature Ship Models hidden in every region. Each model has a unique Merit value based on rarity. Find them and earn merits to unlock Junior Outfit, Hydrologist backpack, Hose attachment, Brass Faucet charm, new emotes, and 250 Raider Tokens in the game.

New Raider Project: Avian Alarm

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Following the High Gain Antenna project, a new raider project known as “Avian Alarm” is here. To sense tremors and atmospheric changes, raiders are asked to build a new makeshift security system as part of the raider project. Then, you are also required to deploy cages at buoys to catch birds for the Avian Alarm along the Riven Tides coastline.

By completing the new raider project, you can unlock the Dockmaster’s Detector device required to perform Beachcombing in the new minor map condition. Additionally, you can earn Gel Patches, Bird House backpack attachment, the Fist In Air emote, and 250 Raider Tokens as rewards for finishing the Avian Alarm raider project.

New Cosmetics

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Two new costume sets arrived in the stores following the Riven Tides update. The Solare Set drapes you in ceremonial layers and woven fabrics, fitting attire for those who greet the sunrise like a ritual. The Rachetta Set throws subtlety overboard: bold colors, an athletic cut, and zero interest in camouflage for Raiders who rely on speed over stealth.

Other new costumes, namely the Corsaro Set, Castaway Set, and Sandveil Set, will be released one by one throughout next month. That said, what do you think about the new content in the Riven Tides update? Let us know in the comments below.