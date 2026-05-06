Arc Raiders Datamine Leak Reveals Player Trading System and New Maps Coming Soon

New Arc Raiders leaks have just surfaced, giving players a ton of information about some of the components that are in active development at Embark Studios. The leaks were brought forward in a Reddit post and are packed with information about a new map, map conditions, and much more.

Arc Raiders Leak Reveals Brand New Map Conditions Are Currently Under Development

According to the Reddit post by Pylicrye, after the release of the Riven Tides map, Embark is already working on the next addition to the Arc Raiders’ map pool called Frozen Trail. The Frozen Trail map is expected to feature a mix of industrial and rural POIs. So far, here are the POI names that we know of:

Central Station

Railyard

Observatory

Factory

Village

Loading Platform

Radio Tower

Supermarket

Image Credit: Pastebin

Image Credit: Pastebin

The new map will seemingly also bring new modifiers along with it. With the recently released Beachcoming map modifier, the new Arc Raiders leak also details five new map conditions that will greatly impact players’ experiences while out on a raid. These include Toxic Swamp, a map condition that will cause fissures to release toxic gases that are harmful to players.

Other upcoming map conditions include Acid Rain and Heat Wave, with the latter impacting players’ stamina consumption by raising map temperatures. Another leaked modifier, The Queens will spawn multiple Queen-tier enemies on the map, albeit without the pesky Harvester sidekicks.

A minor map condition hinted at by the Arc Raiders leak is ‘Repair Extractions.’ This modifier will make it so that all extraction points on the map require repairs before players can use them to return to Speranza.

While all of these map conditions are exciting, the leak’s biggest map condition is called ‘Dead Reckoning.’ This map condition will be massive in scale and will seemingly allow players to follow and board a massive UFO or “Frigate” that roams the map during the modifier.

According to the same Arc Raiders leak, Embark Studios is also working on massive QoL features that allow players to interact with fellow Raiders in unique ways. These new features include the Speranza Piazza, which will serve as a trading hub for players, allowing them to trade and exchange items with each other.

Image Credit: Pastebin

This has been a highly requested feature among players to mitigate the RNG that makes finding certain crafting or Workbench upgrade components quite challenging. As of now, it is unclear how the trading system will work and how the developers will protect players from being scammed. However, this handy system will definitely help players cut down on dedicated farming runs, allowing them to focus on things like Arc Raiders trials.

Apart from this, Embark is also seemingly working on a Clan System. This will be a new social system that will let players form groups with specific playstyle tags like PvP and PvE. Furthermore, the leak also hints at new Arc Raiders blueprints called the Stanza and the Malleus.

Much like leaks or datamined information with any other game, the leaked information is subject to change. While Pastebin leaks have been accurate in the past, only time will tell how many of these features will make it onto the Arc Raiders roadmap for 2026.

Which of the new leaked Arc Raiders features has you the most excited? Tell us in the comments below!